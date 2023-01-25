ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Is Planning To Build A Hotel In Bensalem

Parx Casino has plans to keep expanding. The Bensalem casino is planning to build a 15-story hotel on casino grounds. Parx Casino just opened a mini-casino in Shippensburg on Jan. 26. Parx Casino’s plan to build hotel. PlayPennsylvania first reported in January 2021 that Parx sent an internal email...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
lvpnews.com

King George Inn site discussed

At the beginning of the South Whitehall commissioners meeting Board President Diane Kelly welcomed Jacob Roth, who was appointed to the board at a special meeting on Nov. 30, 2022. There were several presentations, the first was a public hearing. Commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review

A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Dental workers are leaving the professional creating long waits for people needing care | Opinion

According to a new report from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), some Pennsylvania residents have wait times up to three years to receive dental treatment for tooth decay. The Access to Oral Health Workforce Report determined the average wait time for a new dental appointment in Pennsylvania is two months with an additional month wait to have a filling placed. Rural residents can face up to a two to three year wait for care.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Union League Stands Strong …

Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police

A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy