FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Is Planning To Build A Hotel In Bensalem
Parx Casino has plans to keep expanding. The Bensalem casino is planning to build a 15-story hotel on casino grounds. Parx Casino just opened a mini-casino in Shippensburg on Jan. 26. Parx Casino’s plan to build hotel. PlayPennsylvania first reported in January 2021 that Parx sent an internal email...
lvpnews.com
King George Inn site discussed
At the beginning of the South Whitehall commissioners meeting Board President Diane Kelly welcomed Jacob Roth, who was appointed to the board at a special meeting on Nov. 30, 2022. There were several presentations, the first was a public hearing. Commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license...
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
americanmilitarynews.com
PA school board to vote on proposed charter school at Valley Forge Military Academy
For the second time over the past couple of years, the school board in Radnor will soon vote on whether a charter school can operate on the grounds of the Valley Forge Military Academy. This past week, representatives from the proposed Pennsylvania Military Charter School at Valley Forge attended a...
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
Villanova Changes Board of Trustees as It Steers 10-Year Strategic Plan
Villanova University has announced a new chairman, vice chairman, and six new members for its board of trustees to help guide a 10-year strategic plan for the university through 2030, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review
A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Dental workers are leaving the professional creating long waits for people needing care | Opinion
According to a new report from the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health (PCOH), some Pennsylvania residents have wait times up to three years to receive dental treatment for tooth decay. The Access to Oral Health Workforce Report determined the average wait time for a new dental appointment in Pennsylvania is two months with an additional month wait to have a filling placed. Rural residents can face up to a two to three year wait for care.
Librarian says he was told to remove Holocaust survivor’s quote for violating Central Bucks’ ‘advocacy’ policy
The quote is from Wiesel’s 1986 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. A new policy banning educators from “advocacy activities” in the Central Bucks School District is already causing confusion and frustration over what that could entail. Central Bucks South High School librarian Matt Pecic said on Wednesday...
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Union League Stands Strong …
Last November, when the Union League, the old guard bastion of the powerful and connected in Philadelphia, announced its plans to award its highest honor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, it made clear to anyone who was paying attention just where it stands in our national and local conversation on democracy and civic culture.
Pedestrian Killed In Tinicum Twp. Crash: Police
A pedestrian in Tinicum Township was hit and killed by a passing car, police say. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Easton Road from Tohickon Valley Road at about 6540 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, township police said. They were declared dead at the scene. The...
