Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO