FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future
Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Report: Cardinals Interested in Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon
The Arizona Cardinals have interest in interviewing Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears may be facing doomsday scenario in their 2023 rebuild
Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen
We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
Bears to leave football aspect of team to Ryan Poles
The Bears made waves recently when they announced the addition of Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as the new president and CEO in Chicago. The addition resulted in a number of questions about Warren’s responsibilities and how they will compare to those of general manager Ryan Poles. While Poles...
Jeremy Fears Jr. eyes state title before McDonald’s All-American Game
JOLIET, Ill. – Jeremy Fears Jr.’s star shines brightly. The Joliet West senior is the highest ranked high school basketball player in the state and top-20 in the country. He is also the only boy from Illinois selected to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game. “I definitely watched a lot of McDonald’s All-American Games, […]
