Tulsa, OK

tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich

This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs

Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of robbing Food Mart

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a man accused of robbing a west Tulsa store. On Jan. 7, a man robbed the Food Mart near W. 23rd St. and S. Jackson Avenue. TPD said that man was identified as Kent Grayson. A warrant was later...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK

