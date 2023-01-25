Read full article on original website
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich
This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
Funeral Procession To Be Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession will be held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department,...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of robbing Food Mart
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a man accused of robbing a west Tulsa store. On Jan. 7, a man robbed the Food Mart near W. 23rd St. and S. Jackson Avenue. TPD said that man was identified as Kent Grayson. A warrant was later...
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
