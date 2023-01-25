ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, OK

saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect

Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
NORMAN, OK
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Atoka, Oklahoma

Places to visit in Atoka, OK. Atoka, Oklahoma, is a small town located in Southeast Oklahoma. It has a population of 3,188. The city is on Highway 69, just 70 miles east of Interstate 35. Atoka has some exciting things to see and do. In addition to outdoor activities, there are also museums and entertainment options.
ATOKA, OK
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK
Garden & Gun

Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”

Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
ATOKA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers

(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
DURANT, OK
marlowreview.com

Brantley’s Battle

The community of Marlow is pulling together to help a local family, Barry and Cherokee Rohrbough, as they are facing a struggle in the medical health conditions of their little boy, Brantley, 5. He was recently diagnosed with Lupus and many challenges have added to their worries, including kidney concerns and a mini-stroke.
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK

