Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect
Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim
Heim showed versatility as he put up numbers on both side of the ball Bethany this past season while also standing out on the track.
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination
Jackson Sumlin, son of former Sooners assistant Kevin Sumlin, walked on at OU and played for the Sooners for three seasons.
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Atoka, Oklahoma
Places to visit in Atoka, OK. Atoka, Oklahoma, is a small town located in Southeast Oklahoma. It has a population of 3,188. The city is on Highway 69, just 70 miles east of Interstate 35. Atoka has some exciting things to see and do. In addition to outdoor activities, there are also museums and entertainment options.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Southbound I-35 Reopened In Murray Co. After Crash
Update: Southbound I-35 has been reopened just south of Davis in Murray County after a Friday morning crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said drivers can detour at Exit 51 onto US-77, then back on to I-35 at mile marker 47. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area or expect...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
marlowreview.com
Brantley’s Battle
The community of Marlow is pulling together to help a local family, Barry and Cherokee Rohrbough, as they are facing a struggle in the medical health conditions of their little boy, Brantley, 5. He was recently diagnosed with Lupus and many challenges have added to their worries, including kidney concerns and a mini-stroke.
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies recover nearly 150 pounds of marijuana
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 150 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated between $250 thousand and $500 thousand was seized during a traffic stop in Johnston County. According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies were conducting a traffic stop they discovered the driver was in possession...
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
kswo.com
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
Comments / 0