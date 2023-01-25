ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect

Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
marlowreview.com

Private school vouchers not in best interest of Oklahoma students

It is a long-standing practice in the United States, in Oklahoma, and in the city of Marlow for our government to collect taxes from citizens. The main purpose for doing so is to use those tax dollars to pay for government activities (roads, bridges, law enforcement, fire departments, military, parks, health departments, schools, infrastructure, etc.) which benefit the common good of citizens. How much an individual citizen benefits varies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Man deals with property line issues after sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Oklahoma Daily

New dive bar Maverick's touches down at Campus Corner

After the closure of Campus Corner’s Diamond Dawgs, Maverick’s takes its place as Norman’s newest dive bar. The bar is the latest addition to Campus Corner, aiming to fill a hole that owner Travis Case said doesn’t exist in the area. “There’s other bars, bigger bars...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Brantley’s Battle

The community of Marlow is pulling together to help a local family, Barry and Cherokee Rohrbough, as they are facing a struggle in the medical health conditions of their little boy, Brantley, 5. He was recently diagnosed with Lupus and many challenges have added to their worries, including kidney concerns and a mini-stroke.
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Sill Blvd. and Birch Ave on Wednesday afternoon. Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy