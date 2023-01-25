Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect
Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Sooners Football: Making sense of the negotiations to exit the Big 12 for the SEC
Long a hotbed of infighting, the brouhaha in the Big 12 over the 2023 football schedule sounds like it will make for a fitting coda to the tenures of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in the conference. Reported dates for release have come and gone, with a new target...
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
Southbound I-35 Reopened In Murray Co. After Crash
Update: Southbound I-35 has been reopened just south of Davis in Murray County after a Friday morning crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said drivers can detour at Exit 51 onto US-77, then back on to I-35 at mile marker 47. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area or expect...
Lawton man killed in single-vehicle accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Comanche County.
marlowreview.com
Private school vouchers not in best interest of Oklahoma students
It is a long-standing practice in the United States, in Oklahoma, and in the city of Marlow for our government to collect taxes from citizens. The main purpose for doing so is to use those tax dollars to pay for government activities (roads, bridges, law enforcement, fire departments, military, parks, health departments, schools, infrastructure, etc.) which benefit the common good of citizens. How much an individual citizen benefits varies.
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
kswo.com
Man deals with property line issues after sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Oklahoma Daily
New dive bar Maverick's touches down at Campus Corner
After the closure of Campus Corner’s Diamond Dawgs, Maverick’s takes its place as Norman’s newest dive bar. The bar is the latest addition to Campus Corner, aiming to fill a hole that owner Travis Case said doesn’t exist in the area. “There’s other bars, bigger bars...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
kswo.com
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
marlowreview.com
Brantley’s Battle
The community of Marlow is pulling together to help a local family, Barry and Cherokee Rohrbough, as they are facing a struggle in the medical health conditions of their little boy, Brantley, 5. He was recently diagnosed with Lupus and many challenges have added to their worries, including kidney concerns and a mini-stroke.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
Details released in Iowa Park shooting
A suspect in a shooting in Iowa Park Tuesday night was arrested and released on bond twice last week for separate charges.
kswo.com
Deadly shooting being investigated in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Fort Sill Blvd. and Birch Ave on Wednesday afternoon. Lawton police say they were called to the resident at the corner just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.
