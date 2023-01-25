Jimmie (Jim) Dale Galloway, retired Blackwell Santa Fe Railroad Agent, died at Wellington Health and Rehab on January 17, 2023 of congestive heart failure. He was 97. Mr. Galloway was born on March 2, 1925 on the family farm near Harper, Kansas, to James Irwin Galloway and Frankie Mae (McAtee) Galloway. At age five, he moved with his family to Harper, Kansas, and attended Harper schools. He was hired as an apprentice with the Santa Fe Railroad when he was 17 and was furloughed from the railroad after he was drafted into the Army after his 18th birthday in 1943.

