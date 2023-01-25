ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Stephen ‘Steve’ Jiménez, 88, Wellington: Sept. 2, 1934 – Jan. 24, 2023

Stephen “Steve” Jiménez died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Wellington at the age of 88. Steve was born the son of Carlos and Mary Jesus Jiménez on September 2, 1934, in Wellington. On October 10, 1953, he and Mary Helen Soria were united in marriage in Wellington. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. Steve was employed as a bridge and building foreman and an inspector for the Santa Fe Railroad. He retired following a 40+ year career.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

•8:15 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block S. F St, Wellington. •10:59 a.m. Candice J. Wilson, 33, Wichita, was issued a Notice to Appear for expired registration, driving while suspended, and no proof of insurance. •11:13 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 600...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Jimmie Dale Galloway, 97, Blackwell: March 2, 1925 – Jan. 17, 2023

Jimmie (Jim) Dale Galloway, retired Blackwell Santa Fe Railroad Agent, died at Wellington Health and Rehab on January 17, 2023 of congestive heart failure. He was 97. Mr. Galloway was born on March 2, 1925 on the family farm near Harper, Kansas, to James Irwin Galloway and Frankie Mae (McAtee) Galloway. At age five, he moved with his family to Harper, Kansas, and attended Harper schools. He was hired as an apprentice with the Santa Fe Railroad when he was 17 and was furloughed from the railroad after he was drafted into the Army after his 18th birthday in 1943.
BLACKWELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy