ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westwoodhorizon.com

Varsity Boys Basketball Loses Grip Against Dragons 57-40

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the varsity boys basketball team lost 57-40 to the Round Rock Dragons. The game stayed relatively close throughout the first half, but the Warriors lost their grip on their defense in the second half, resulting in their loss. After a buzzer-beater loss to Round Rock earlier...
ROUND ROCK, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

RRISD Closes Schools Tuesday Due to Inclement Weather Conditions

As of 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Round Rock Independent School District (RRISD) announced its decision to cancel all classes and activities on Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather conditions. With another annual winter storm warning, the district has made this decision as a safety precaution. As...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy