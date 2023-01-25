Read full article on original website
Listen to new Rosalía song “LLYLM”
Rosalía has shared new song “LLYLM.” The track is her first release of the year and takes its title is shorthand for “Lie like you love me.” Check it out below. "LLYLM" follows the release of Rosalía's most recent album Motomami, as well as the deluxe edition (Motomami+) that followed. She recently shared a remix of album song "Despechá" featuring Cardi B. Motomami was named one of The FADER's best albums of 2022.
Song You Need: Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers are looking for a win on “Dawns”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Zach Bryan is a country-folk singer who releases music at a rate that would put some rappers to reconsider their work ethic. Last year his major label debut American Heartbreak crashed the Top 20 of the Billboard album chart despite, or perhaps in part down to, its epic 34-song tracklist and 2hr-plus running time. If that didn't leave you full, he followed it up with another EP in the summer and a live album (the excellently-titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster). Listening to the crowds roar his hearty anthems back at him during that Red Rocks concert it is clear he has managed to turn a fairly new form of sharing music, streaming, into a far older one, touring until you don't remember the last time you slept in your own bed.
Daniel Caesar returns with new song “Do You Like Me?”
Daniel Caesar has dropped his latest single “Do You Like Me?” The song is described by Caesar as being about "a woman I respect deeply. 90 degrees of a love triangle." Produced by Raphael Saadiq and Dylan Wiggins, Caesar uses the track to gain clarity on a romantic situation while feeling time's hand looming in the background ("we're still young, but for how many moons?"). It's a delicate, funky, and flirty return from Caesar, whose most recent album Case Study 01 came out back in 2019.
Watch Bktherula’s “TAN” video
Bktherula is back with her first new solo song since gracing The FADER's GEN F profile series. "TAN" rides a beat equal part cyberpunk and SpaceGhostPurrp, with BK matching the distorted menace in her boisterous lyrics that stress her authority over everyone else in the room. The music video acts like Bktherula's own episode of Cribs, if she lived on a boat docked somewhere deep in a remote waterfront suburb. Watch above. BKtherula's new tap LVL 5, PT. 1 drops February 27 via Warner.
Song You Need: Steve Gunn and David Moore take the scenic route
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Prolific guitar bender Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth pianist David Moore have fused their ambient auras into a single entity. On Wednesday (January 25), they announced their debut joint LP, Let the Moon Be a Planet, due out March 31 via RVNG Intl.. It’s the first installment of the label’s newly launched Reflections series, a curated cycle of collaborative works with a portion of proceeds benefitting the food security non-profit benefit St. John’s Bread and Life.
Skrillex shares “Real Spring” featuring Bladee
Last year I saw both Skrillex and Bladee at Porter Robinson‘s Second Sky Festival. I have to wonder if that wasn’t the site where the dubstep producer and DJ enlisted the Swedish rapper for “Real Spring,” the latest in Skrillex’s line of singles, out today. Like the other new songs we’ve heard this year, “Real Spring” does a good job of getting into the pocket of the type of music its featured artist is comfortable with — glittering, fantasy-land trap music a la Mechatok and Whitearmor — while adding some trademark Skrillex whomps and shakes. I know that a lot of people went gaga for “Jungle“ with Flowdan and Fred again.., but this track is easily more assured and less of a nostalgia trip. Listen to “Real Spring” below in the song’s music video.
d4vd is heartbreak-pop's unlikely gamer prince
He’s only been making music for a few months, but the Texan teenager is ubiquitous on TikTok and signed to a major label. Now he just needs to get his heart broken. d4vd pokes his head into the swank 60’s-era studio at Manhattan’s Jungle City Studios, where expectant audio engineers make themselves available behind chocolatey vintage boards and state-of-the-art acoustic technology. He heads into the lounge instead and opens his phone, pulling up BandLab, the GarageBand-like app on which he has recorded, engineered, and mastered everything he’s ever released. His bubbled leather bomber and chunky black platforms squeak against the sticky couch. “I’m at a studio, it’s crazy,” he says. “And I’m still doing my shit on BandLab.”
Chlöe seeks divine inspiration on “Pray It Away”
Chlöe has announced details of her debut album, In Pieces, and shared new single "Pray It Away." The album, released via Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, is due in March. "Pray It Away" is a bittersweet moment in which Chlöe, reeling from heartbreak, turns to God for answers. "I'ma just pray it away before I give him what he deserves first," she sings over a soulful beat lit up with gospel backing vocals. It comes with a new video that shot in a Los Angeles church. Check that out below.
Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee share “PANTIES Y BRASIERES”
When Rauw Alejandro shared his excellent album Saturno last year, it included a few seconds of spacey noise and distortion as its seventh track, titled "LOADING." You may have reasonably mistaken it for an interlude, but today Rauw shares the real song, a Daddy Yankee collaboration called "PANTIES Y BRASIERES." Bawdy and instantly fun, the song samples Yankee's 2007 track "Camuflash" and contains a lyrical allusion to his global hit "Rompe."
EST Gee shares new singles “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now”
It's hard to view “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now,” the new songs from Kentucky rapper EST Gee, as anything other than an attempt to reassert his dominance as one of the strongest and most versatile street rappers working today. Fortunately, his effort is pretty convincing.
Lil Yachty shares “sAy SOMETHINg” video
Lil Yachty's early career choices have continued to haunt him. Initially, he didn't run away from those who labeled him the godhead of mumble rap when he blew up in 2016 with "Minnesota" and "One Night," and mostly embraced the ascribed aura of a happy-go-lucky teen making low-stakes music. The result: no matter how many impressive lead lyrical performances he turned in or features he ate up, to some Yachty would always be the harbinger of rap's clout-chasing era, a clown right to the tips of his once-Flamin' Hot Cheeto-dyed hair.
Guvna B heeds advice from Michaela Coel on the pained “Bridgeland Road”
Guvna B is a creative whose work has led him through music, writing, fashion, podcasting, and even a stint in sports broadcasting. Though his lanes of work have been varied, musically the London-born artist has focused mainly on gospel - winning multiple MOBO Awards for his work in that lane. On new album The Village is On Fire, however, Guvna B is changing things up and dipping his toe into a range of different sounds and styles. Long time friend Ghetts brings the energy of grime to "U Get Me?" while the omnipresent sound of afrobeats in his home city is reflected on "Amplify."
Taylor Swift shares “Lavender Haze” video
Taylor Swift has shared her video for Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” The video stars transgender actor Laith Ashley de la Cruz as Swift's love interest. The pop star fills their bedroom with the purple smoke which, in turn, opens up a series of trippy scenarios, from fish in a TV set to a floating cloud that transports her through the sky. Check it out below.
