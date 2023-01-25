Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Sikeston holds off Borgia to win Union Tournament
Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday. The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t...
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs fall to St. James at Hermann Invitational
The Tigers found some mojo to kick off the Hermann Boys Basketball Invitational Tournament Tuesday. St. James (5-11) won its second outing in a row and moved into the winners’ bracket of the tournament with a 65-38 win over St. Clair (5-10).
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Seckman at Union, Union Tournament
Union defeated Seckman in the opening round of the Union Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 24. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Lutheran St. Charles halts Lady Knights
Offense was at a premium Monday for the St. Francis Borgia basketball Lady Knights. Lutheran St. Charles limited Borgia to 16 points in a 59-16 victory.
Washington Missourian
Montgomery County stops Shamrocks in Hermann Tournament opener
Starting pool play at the Hermann Tournament Tuesday, the Montgomery County boys basketball Wildcats defeated New Haven, 65-32. “Montgomery County is good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They apply a lot of defensive pressure with their full-court press and their half-court man. Offensively they are very aggressive and have a little bit of everything you need on that end of the floor. They are hard to guard. It was a good learning experience for our guys because we can’t simulate the things they do and other teams can do in our own practices. I thought our kids played hard all night, so I am proud of them for that.”
Washington Missourian
Oakville makes consolation contest over Lady Indians
The Oakville basketball Lady Tigers clawed their way into the consolation final of the Ninth Washington Tournament. Oakville (10-5) defeated Pacific (6-12) Tuesday in the consolation semifinals, 43-29.
Washington Missourian
Battle powers past Lady Bulldogs at Hermann
Battle flexed its muscle as the top seed to open the Hermann Girls Basketball Invitational Monday. Battle (11-2) opened a big lead early and defeated No. 8 St. Clair (3-14), 88-32.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs win three titles, place second in tourney
The Bulldogs were hot on the trail of the Kirksville Tigers, but unable to catch up in the team standings Saturday. St. Clair scored 169 points and placed second in the Bulldogs’ home tournament. Kirksville left with the team win after scoring 191.5 points.
Washington Missourian
Wellsville tops Shamrocks Friday
Wellsville-Middletown repeated history Friday night, defeating the New Haven Shamrocks, 37-30. It was New Haven’s second loss to Wellsville this season. The Shamrocks were defeated Dec. 2 at the Montgomery County Tournament, 45-13.
Washington Missourian
Committee tables four ARPA funding requests
Franklin County will need more information from the city of New Haven before deciding on a request for $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city is seeking funding for a new municipal building, including a city hall and police station. According to an application filed with the county, the city also has $371,000 in capital outlay funds to go toward a new municipal building in the future.
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
Washington Missourian
Union still marketing industrial site
The clearing of part of the last large tract in the Union Corporate Center industrial park has been finished for more than a year, and the city is still looking for a business to acquire the property. But it hopes to have one soon. The 37-acre site is located on...
Washington Missourian
County busy getting land acquisitions and easements ahead of upcoming road projects
Franklin County commissioners approved several agreements related to road projects at their Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting. The county bought three pieces of land from property owners to be used for the new bridge on Huff Road, off Highway 47 near Luebbering in the southeastern part of the county. The purchases totaled $3,845.
Washington Missourian
Union man injured in crash after swerving to avoid pedestrian
A 20-year-old Union man was injured Jan. 25 after swerving to avoid a pedestrian on Highway A north of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 4:54 a.m., Julian Crider was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Highway A near Joshua Lane, where he swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert pipe.
Washington Missourian
State eyes rebuilding 'overburdened' foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
Washington Missourian
Man lodges complaint over Franklin County Sheriff's Department with commissioners
A man who alleged his wife, a former Franklin County sheriff’s detective, was having an affair with another sheriff’s department detective while on-duty appeared before the Franklin County Commission last week to lodge what he called a “citizen’s complaint” against various members of the Sheriff’s Department for failing to supervise the officers.
