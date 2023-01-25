Starting pool play at the Hermann Tournament Tuesday, the Montgomery County boys basketball Wildcats defeated New Haven, 65-32. “Montgomery County is good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They apply a lot of defensive pressure with their full-court press and their half-court man. Offensively they are very aggressive and have a little bit of everything you need on that end of the floor. They are hard to guard. It was a good learning experience for our guys because we can’t simulate the things they do and other teams can do in our own practices. I thought our kids played hard all night, so I am proud of them for that.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO