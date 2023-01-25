On Wednesday, Dr. Philip Brown announced that, as of the beginning of this week, he was no longer employed by Novant Health. Brown served as New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s chief physician executive and executive vice president. He was formerly the hospital’s chief of staff but took on a more public-facing role as NHRMC’s chief community impact officer after Novant completed its purchase of the hospital two years ago. In that role, Brown was outspoken on housing, food insecurity, and other issues affecting marginalized and low-income residents.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO