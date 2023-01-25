Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2023
The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February includes the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Pieces and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February month as they bow out.
Elle
Mila Kunis Calls Out Jackie And Kelso Timeline In 'That ‘90s Show'
If you were a fan of the iconic Noughties TV hit, That '70s Show, and haven’t already binged the Netflix reboot, That ‘90s Show, what have you been doing since it dropped on the streaming service last Thursday [19th January]?. Well, if you’ve still to catch up, there...
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Popculture
Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in February 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
An off-kilter thriller torn to shreds by critics makes a convoluted comeback as a Netflix sensation
Even if the company relies heavily on the word of the mighty algorithm, there’s no formula for guaranteed success on Netflix, with forgotten 2020 thriller Inheritance the latest unlikely feature to come along and blow a hole in the streaming service’s viewership charts. Per FlixPatrol, the widely-panned and...
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Apocalyptic Thriller
Early social media review round-up from early screenings of M. Knight Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller, Knock at the Cabin.
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
'SNL' Trolls Southwest — And The People Who Fly It
"You obviously don't respect yourself, so why should we?"
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King teases his next mind-melting project as a revolutionary scream queen is snubbed by the Oscars
Happy Tuesday, ghostly goons! And what a Tuesday it’s been already, with a whirlwind of delightful goodies just begging to be included in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And not to toot our own horn or anything, but we’ve definitely got you covered on today’s wild collection of the spookiest updates in the catalog. Over the last 24 hours, genre diehards have feasted their eyes on Stephen King teasing an upcoming adaptation, while the Academy Awards have come under fire for — unsurprisingly — snubbing one of 2022’s brightest scream queens.
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
Upworthy
People spent years trying to identify this '90s cartoon elf. The internet finally cracked it.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 14, 2022. It has since been updated. There are few things people online love more than a mystery. From helping identify mysterious figures to unraveling the most complicated of enigmas, internet sleuths jump at the chance to provide answers to seemingly unanswerable questions and have built a pretty good track record of doing so. However, there's one puzzle that left internet users stumped for years: the identity of a nondescript cartoon elf that made an appearance in a Canadian family's 1992 Christmas photo. Many lost sleep trying to place the bearded elf, including Emily Charette, whose dad captured the now-famous photo at their Ottawa home three decades ago.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
Android Authority
Don't pay! Free streaming content is everywhere: Best free shows on YouTube
From sci-fi to crime dramas to superhero shows, there's lots of series to watch on YouTube. As traditional streaming services raise the price, you might find yourself looking for more free streaming content. Luckily there are plenty of sources, including YouTube. YouTube has had free, ad-supported movies on its service for a while now for folks who simply don’t want to pay for premium streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus. However, recently, Google added some free YouTube TV shows to the mix as well.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
Company Built Employees Tiny Houses Instead of Office Cubicles and TikTok Loves It
If you've ever looked inside Pixar Studios' office workspaces, there's a good chance you were gobsmacked by the setup they've got going on there. Sure, there are a lot of benefits of being a part of a production studio that's worth a whopping $7.4 billion, so of course there are going to be some amenities that many other companies aren't affording to their employees.
Hecate: Goddess of Witches, Dark Mother And Keeper Of The Keys
Hecate is the mysterious triple-bodied Greek goddess of witchcraft, magick, and spellcraft. She is the patron goddess of witches throughout ancient Greece and was known as a great keeper of keys. Hecate was also known to be associated with the underworld, while her sister Asteria represented the stars. Great Hecate was revered in Greek times for her powers over witchcraft and magic.
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Comments / 0