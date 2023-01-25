Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Kendrick Perkins Drops Truth Bomb On The Lakers As He Explains Why LeBron James Cannot Be In The MVP Conversation
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson & Others Pay Tribute To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant On Third Anniversary Of Death
There is not a person who doesn’t remember where they were when they saw the tragic news of the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020. The news sent shockwaves across the world and extended beyond the sports world as Kobe truly touched and impacted so many in all walks of life.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Top 24 Kobe Bryant moments and quotes
Three years ago Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died, in a helicopter crash, devastating the sports world. Bryant created one of the most storied careers in basketball history across his 20 years in the NBA. His resume is endless,...
LeBron James’ Career-High Against Every NBA Team
LeBron James is the only player in history to score 40 or more points against every NBA team. King James is one of the greatest scorers ever.
Lakers: Three Years Later, Kobe Bryant's Legacy Looms Large Over LA
The world lost the Black Mamba three years ago today.
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
LeBron James Matches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Surpasses Kobe Bryant For The Most All-Star Selections In NBA History
His selection as a starter is not surprising considering his stupendous production at 38 years of age
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Full Comparison: Who Is The Real GOAT?
This is the full comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Once and for all, let's see who is the greatest NBA player of all time.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Wilt Chamberlain Biography: The Life, Career, And Legend Of The Most Dominant NBA Player Ever
Wilt Chamberlain was larger than life both on and off the court, and being the holder of 72 NBA records, he's one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. Most know he scored 100 points in a game, but in this article, you'll learn about Wilt's life.
LeBron James voted captain of All-Star Game for sixth-straight year
Since the NBA introduced the current format for the All-Star game that features a pair of captains drafting teams, LeBron James has never not been one of the two selected and 2023 will be no different. For the sixth-straight year, the Lakers star has been selected as an All-Star Game captain, the league announced on TNT on Thursday.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
The Enduring Legacy of Kobe Bryant's Basketball Shoes
Since Kobe Bryant's tragic death, athletes in every sport carry on the basketball legend's legacy through his shoes.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau not feeling pressure from owner James Dolan
What, Tom Thibodeau, worry? Not this coach. Thibodeau repeatedly sidestepped the idea that there is a playoff mandate for the Knicks after team owner James Dolan said on WFAN that he expects them to make the playoffs. Thibodeau didn’t say if he agreed with that assessment, only that what Dolan said won’t impact how he goes about his job. “I never feel pressure because I know what I put into each day,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost to the Nets, 122-115, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center. “I think anybody who puts everything they...
