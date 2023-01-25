Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
KXLY
WSU police investigating death of student
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger
The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho, police responded to noise complaints three times at the home where four University of Idaho students were later killed, but incident reports contain no evidence the prime suspect placed the calls as web sleuths have suggested. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow
Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
bengalspurr.com
Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance
In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
Lewiston Police find missing girl
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
Comments / 1