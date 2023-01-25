ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KXLY

WSU police investigating death of student

PULLMAN, Wash. - Police confirm that one student is dead on the WSU Pullman campus. The WSU Police Department responded to a call at an on-campus dorm on Sunday, Jan. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the students who lived in the room dead. The...
PULLMAN, WA
RadarOnline

'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger

The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow

Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
MOSCOW, ID
bengalspurr.com

Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance

In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police find missing girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
LEWISTON, ID

