New York Post

Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’

Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
greenbuildingadvisor.com

A Look at State Premier’s New Heat Pump Water Heater

For the past seven years, my go-to heat pump water heater has been the State Premier Hybrid Electric. It comes in three sizes, 50, 66, and 80 gallons, and has performed solidly for my company. With it, we’ve helped hundreds of customers electrify their water heating and reduce their carbon footprint.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s $25k Model 2 car expected to be unveiled in 2024

TSLA analysts at Loup Ventures think the Tesla Model 2 will be unveiled in 2024. “Tesla will wait until 2024 to announce Model 2,” stated Loup Ventures in its 2022 Predictions letter. “If the company announces the lower-price[d] car too early, they risk slowing sales of Model 3 while...
Ars Technica

Appliance makers sad that 50% of customers won’t connect smart appliances

Appliance makers like Whirlpool and LG just can't understand. They added Wi-Fi antennae to their latest dishwashers, ovens, and refrigerators and built apps for them—and yet only 50 percent or fewer of their owners have connected them. What gives?. The issue, according to manufacturers quoted in a Wall Street...
nextbigfuture.com

Plasma Thrusters Ran at 500% Beyond Old Power Limits

Benjamin Jorns, U-M associate professor of aerospace engineering led a new Hall thruster study that operated a Hall Plasma thruster at five times old power limits. His team challenged ran a 9 kilowatt-rated Hall thruster at up to 45 kilowatts while maintaining roughly 80% of its nominal efficiency. This increased the amount of force generated per unit area by almost a factor of 10.

