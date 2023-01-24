Virginia is home to many beautiful lakes, but none are quite as impressive as the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Also known as Buggs Island Lake, it is the largest lake in the state spanning over 50,000 acres, and offers a wide variety of recreational activities for visitors and residents alike. From boating and fishing to swimming and camping, the John H. Kerr Reservoir has something to offer everyone. In this article, we will take a closer look at this stunning lake and all it has to offer. From its history and natural environment to its recreational opportunities and annual events, we’ll explore everything you need to know about the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Whether you’re a local resident or planning a visit, this guide will help you make the most of your time on the lake.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO