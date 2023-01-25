ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Larry David Bartley, 1950-2023

Our Dad, Dave, passed away on January 23, 2023, due to complications from heart failure. Dad was born on May 27, 1950, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Elmer and Emma Bartley. They moved to Humboldt County when he was a senior in high school, and at the age of 18 he went to work for Louisiana Pacific, starting first in Big Lagoon and then Samoa. He worked in Samoa until the sawmill closed, and upon its closure he transferred to the Ukiah location. He stayed at this location until he eventually retired after 50 years in the timber industry. Dad loved being a millwright and prided himself on being able to fix just about anything.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages

“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023

Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled for January 27 through February 2

U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 25-minute delays. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 101 (35.8/36.5) – Tree work near Dr. Fine Bridge will continue. One-way traffic...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand

In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022

Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Catherine Ann Lay, 1937-2022

Catherine Ann Conroy was born to Elmer and Lela Conroy in Memphis Tennessee on August 8, 1937, and passed away December 24, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 85. She and husband, Roy Lay, who was born in Kiowa Oklahoma, married and had three children, Jill, Jody and Jonathan.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 28

RampArt Skatepark is hosting an album release party for a compilation called URgE Skate Session, Vol. 1, and it looks like it’s going to be a real corker. 4 p.m. ($10). Eight (mostly) local bands of various levels of aggression and heaviness will be hitting the curved stage for the enjoyment of the gathered masses. Come join this all all-ages event and check out sets by Scythe, War Möth, War of Knives, RACKET, The Bored Again, Imperial Destructo, FOIL, and Biomass. The last two groups have a history in Arcata, recently relocated to Los Angeles, and are on a mini-tour, so this is a good chance to see some familiar faces. If you still have any gas in the tank and would like to experience a different style of music for your evening’s celebration, the Arcata Theatre Lounge is hosting two Bay Area rappers, Lil Pete and Lil Yee. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the entrance fee is $25.
ARCATA, CA

