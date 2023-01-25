RampArt Skatepark is hosting an album release party for a compilation called URgE Skate Session, Vol. 1, and it looks like it’s going to be a real corker. 4 p.m. ($10). Eight (mostly) local bands of various levels of aggression and heaviness will be hitting the curved stage for the enjoyment of the gathered masses. Come join this all all-ages event and check out sets by Scythe, War Möth, War of Knives, RACKET, The Bored Again, Imperial Destructo, FOIL, and Biomass. The last two groups have a history in Arcata, recently relocated to Los Angeles, and are on a mini-tour, so this is a good chance to see some familiar faces. If you still have any gas in the tank and would like to experience a different style of music for your evening’s celebration, the Arcata Theatre Lounge is hosting two Bay Area rappers, Lil Pete and Lil Yee. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the entrance fee is $25.

ARCATA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO