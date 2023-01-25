Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Larry David Bartley, 1950-2023
Our Dad, Dave, passed away on January 23, 2023, due to complications from heart failure. Dad was born on May 27, 1950, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Elmer and Emma Bartley. They moved to Humboldt County when he was a senior in high school, and at the age of 18 he went to work for Louisiana Pacific, starting first in Big Lagoon and then Samoa. He worked in Samoa until the sawmill closed, and upon its closure he transferred to the Ukiah location. He stayed at this location until he eventually retired after 50 years in the timber industry. Dad loved being a millwright and prided himself on being able to fix just about anything.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Construction of Indianola Undercrossing and Other Safety Corridor Improvements Set to Begin This Spring
More than 20 years after Caltrans established the “safety corridor” between Arcata and Eureka, lowering the speed limit and installing digital “Your Speed” signs as a temporary fix aimed at reducing deadly collisions, construction is nearly set to begin on the final components of a wholesale redesign of this section of Hwy. 101.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages
“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
lostcoastoutpost.com
THANKS, WINTER STORMS! Due to the Devastation Wrought Upon Humboldt County During the Recent Rains, You Now Have Until May 15 to File Your Taxes
Somehow this only just now rose to our attention. Maybe it hasn’t risen to yours yet. In any case, know that you, Humboldt County taxpayer, officially have an extra month to file your taxes this year. This is due to the recent winter storms that nearly flattened every standing...
NBC Bay Area
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023
Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled for January 27 through February 2
U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 25-minute delays. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 101 (35.8/36.5) – Tree work near Dr. Fine Bridge will continue. One-way traffic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Catherine Ann Lay, 1937-2022
Catherine Ann Conroy was born to Elmer and Lela Conroy in Memphis Tennessee on August 8, 1937, and passed away December 24, 2022, in Eureka at the age of 85. She and husband, Roy Lay, who was born in Kiowa Oklahoma, married and had three children, Jill, Jody and Jonathan.
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested in Shelter Cove on Charges Related to Vandalism of Home and Business
On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley, reportedly entered the business in distress....
North Coast Journal
Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 28
RampArt Skatepark is hosting an album release party for a compilation called URgE Skate Session, Vol. 1, and it looks like it’s going to be a real corker. 4 p.m. ($10). Eight (mostly) local bands of various levels of aggression and heaviness will be hitting the curved stage for the enjoyment of the gathered masses. Come join this all all-ages event and check out sets by Scythe, War Möth, War of Knives, RACKET, The Bored Again, Imperial Destructo, FOIL, and Biomass. The last two groups have a history in Arcata, recently relocated to Los Angeles, and are on a mini-tour, so this is a good chance to see some familiar faces. If you still have any gas in the tank and would like to experience a different style of music for your evening’s celebration, the Arcata Theatre Lounge is hosting two Bay Area rappers, Lil Pete and Lil Yee. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the entrance fee is $25.
