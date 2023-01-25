Read full article on original website
Edison Releases Report on Efficient Podcasts
Edison Research has released a new report that spotlights the most-efficient podcasts for ad buyers across four domestic regions. “The Efficiency Ranker from Edison Podcast Metrics provides data to help advertising buyers and sellers understand which of the biggest podcasts are the most efficient to buy against advertising targets,” an Edison Research spokesperson wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “These aren’t necessarily the podcasts with the most listeners, they are the shows that deliver target demographics with the least ‘waste,’ or listeners who are not in the target demographic.”
Libsyn Debuts Beta Version of Libsyn Connect
Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) has unveiled the beta version of its new all-in-one podcast creator and advertising platform called Libsyn Connect. The platform is a browser-based collaboration tool that helps creators produce high-quality recordings remotely. The new tool will debut at Libsyn’s booth at the Podcast Expo from Thursday to Sunday at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World.
Report: Burnout High Among Public Radio Workers
A new report published by the website Current.org focused on the high amount of burnout and turnover at public radio stations across the country. The report said stations are struggling to retain employees at their public media outlets. Data from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting showed around 18,077 employees worked in some capacity for a public radio broadcaster in January 2022, about 1,150 fewer than the number reported two years prior.
Former Salem Host Launches Podcast Network
Former Contemporary Christian KKFS-FM Sacramento and K-Love air personality Amanda Carroll has launched the Brave Podcast Network. Four shows will debut March 1, including Carroll’s “Get Your Brave On.”. Carroll said, “I’m thrilled to join alongside this incredible co-hort of storytellers, comedians and authors to assist them in...
iHeart, Facebook’s Meta to Host VR Concert
IHeartMedia and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms are teaming up to produce a virtual reality concert. The show, J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience, will debut on Meta’s virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds on February 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. A version of the concert will also be available to stream on the iHeartRadio Facebook and Instagram pages.
