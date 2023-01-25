WACO, TX – In day one of ITA Kickoff Weekend, the University of San Diego men's tennis team was edged by No. 9 Florida State, 4-2. The Seminoles won the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3. Sacchitt Sharrma and Iiro Vasa earned a 6-3 win at No. 1.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO