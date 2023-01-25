ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

usdtoreros.com

Men's Basketball Hosts San Francisco For Suits and Sneakers Week

San Diego Toreros (10-12, 3-5 WCC) • San Francisco Dons (14-9, 3-5 WCC) Watch • WCC Network | Live Stats • usdtoreros.com. Social • Twitter.com/USDMBB • Instagram.com/USDMBB. LAST TIME OUT. Behind double-doubles from fifth year guard Marcellus Earlington (30 points, 12 rebounds) and graduate guard...
usdtoreros.com

Men’s Tennis Falls to #9 Florida State, 4-2

WACO, TX – In day one of ITA Kickoff Weekend, the University of San Diego men's tennis team was edged by No. 9 Florida State, 4-2. The Seminoles won the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3. Sacchitt Sharrma and Iiro Vasa earned a 6-3 win at No. 1.
usdtoreros.com

Women’s Tennis Defeats #25 Georgia Tech, 4-1

BERKELEY, CA – Nadia Abdala earned her first win as head coach, as the University of San Diego women's tennis team dominated #25 Georgia Tech in day one of ITA Kickoff Weekend, 4-1. The Toreros will face #11 Cal tomorrow for a spot in the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
