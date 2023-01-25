KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO