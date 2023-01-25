ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System cancer expert presents posters at American Society of Hematology 64th annual meeting

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Mohamad Cherry, MD, Medical Director, Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director, Atlantic Cellular Therapy Program, recently presented several co-authored studies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th annual meeting, the world’s pre-eminent gathering of clinicians and researches focused on blood diseases.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - The Hudson County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month $400,000 for Bayada Home Health Care, Inc. and Visiting Homemaker Service of Hudson County for certified home health care services.   The program, officials said, will provide home health care services, including basic personal care, hygiene, grooming services, meal preparation, laundering, light housekeeping, running errands and assistance with exercise regimens, to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Old Navy Announces Official Opening Date For New N.J. Store

Old Navy has officially announced its opening date for another New Jersey store. The clothing retailer will be opening their Kearny location on Feb. 4 according to NJ Advance Media. It will be located at 274 Passaic Ave. in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center. The new Old Navy store is replacing Modell’s Sporting Goods.
KEARNY, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location

Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

