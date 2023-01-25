Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
wrnjradio.com
Atlantic Health System cancer expert presents posters at American Society of Hematology 64th annual meeting
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Mohamad Cherry, MD, Medical Director, Hematology/Oncology and Medical Director, Atlantic Cellular Therapy Program, recently presented several co-authored studies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th annual meeting, the world’s pre-eminent gathering of clinicians and researches focused on blood diseases.
roi-nj.com
C&W arranges 22,500 sq. ft. lease for Valley Medical Group at Paramus Corporate Center (SLIDESHOW)
Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday said it arranged a 22,500-square-foot lease for Valley Medical Group at Paramus Corporate Center, located at 95 N. Route 17 in Paramus. Valley Medical will occupy most of the first floor. C&W’s Jeffrey Prezant represented the landlord, American Equity Partners, in the transaction, with the...
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School downplays impact of warning letter on its accreditation
The state’s oldest medical school, in a warning issued more than a year ago, was told its accreditation could be in jeopardy absent “substantial improvement” in areas that include research opportunities, and clinical experiences. Rutgers University made the Liaison Committee on Medical Education concerns public last week,...
roi-nj.com
Vision Real Estate, Barings complete 18 lease transactions at East Hanover Commerce Center
CBRE on Thursday said it completed 18 leases at East Hanover Commerce Center, a three-building industrial complex located in the heart of Morris County along the Route 10 corridor. Eighteen deals have been completed since Vision Real Estate Partners, a full-service real estate investment, development and asset management company, and...
Hudson County Commissioners Approve $400K for Home Health Care Programs
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - The Hudson County Board of Commissioners approved a 12-month $400,000 for Bayada Home Health Care, Inc. and Visiting Homemaker Service of Hudson County for certified home health care services. The program, officials said, will provide home health care services, including basic personal care, hygiene, grooming services, meal preparation, laundering, light housekeeping, running errands and assistance with exercise regimens, to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Old Navy Announces Official Opening Date For New N.J. Store
Old Navy has officially announced its opening date for another New Jersey store. The clothing retailer will be opening their Kearny location on Feb. 4 according to NJ Advance Media. It will be located at 274 Passaic Ave. in the Kearny Plaza Shopping Center. The new Old Navy store is replacing Modell’s Sporting Goods.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
tourcounsel.com
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
thedigestonline.com
Renowned NJ Sushi Restaurant, Shumi, Opens Second Location
Shumi in Ridgewood has been regarded as one of, if not the best, sushi restaurants in New Jersey and is now coming to Leonia. The award-winning experience opens on February 2, 2023, at 354 Broad Avenue. It will include an incredible exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Comments / 0