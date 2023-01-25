Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk. The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed. Stay with ABC Columbia News for an update.
abccolumbia.com
Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
WIS-TV
One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood. Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling...
coladaily.com
New coffee shop to offer free coffee on Saturday, owner surprises local teachers
Clutch Coffee is looking to make a splash in the Midlands with a grand opening celebration on Saturday at its newest location in Columbia at 4716 Devine Street. The grand opening party will feature free coffee for the public all day, live music to celebrate, and giveaways. The coffee bar...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles. Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. Items stolen...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
coladaily.com
Tesla charging station opening in Village at Sandhill
Electric vehicle drivers in northeast Columbia will have a new high-tech option for recharging when a Tesla Supercharger station opens this month in the Village at Sandhill. The new station is located at 494 Town Center Place, behind Champs Sports. According to real estate broker David Witzling, the station features 12 chargers with up to 250 kW charging speed. Tesla Superchargers function using direct current fast charging, currently the fastest method available for electric vehicles.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
Comments / 0