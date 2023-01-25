ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female gang of posh watch thieves dubbed Rolex Rippers hunt older men in south of England

By Adam Bennett
 3 days ago

A FEMALE gang of posh watch thieves dubbed the Rolex Rippers has struck again, it is believed.

The eastern European bandits have carried out 60 crimes in Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex and Dorset in the last 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9GjC_0kRS8nve00
A female gang of posh watch thieves dubbed the Rolex Rippers has struck again, it is believed Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnXCE_0kRS8nve00
A £5,000 Rolex Air-King watch was stolen

They target older men, pretending to be lost or charity workers to lull them before grabbing their watches and fleeing.

In the latest raid, two women struck at Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

They asked directions, then one shook their victim’s hand, taking his £5,000 Rolex Air-King in doing so.

An accomplice was in a car nearby.

Two women, 29 and 37, and a man, 32, were in custody last night.

Kent cops said: “We’re not ruling out whether they could be linked with this, or other, cases.”

