Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman pleads guilty to two felony murder charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing murder, manslaughter and drug sale charges in Mower County District Court stemming from the overdose deaths of two people in Austin in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 43-year old Yashica Shenay Thomas pleaded guilty Thursday to two separate felony 3rd degree murder charges...
mystar106.com
Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $3000 out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded guilty. A criminal complaint accused 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
trfradio.com
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
2:25 a.m. 38-Year old Marcos Nahuath cited No Minnesota Driver’s License. 8:03 a.m. 27-Year old Oscar Delossantos Jr arrested on local warrants and 30-Year old Mariah Curnow arrested for resisting arrest and a number of outstanding warrants. 8:35 a.m. Four Juvenile’s at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig...
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
kbew98country.com
City of Wells to Rollout Online System for Residents to Report Issues in the City in February
In February, the City of Wells intends to rollout an online reporting system for residents of the Wells area. This system will allow residents to report various issues though out the area that City Hall should be made aware of. Things such as potholes, city code enforcement complaints, ordinance complaints and so on.
kbew98country.com
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
kbew98country.com
B.E. Chamber Announces 2022 Award Winners
The Blue Earth Chamber has announced it’s 2022 award winners. Every year, the Blue Earth Chamber gives out the awards annually in recognition of 2 businesses and an individual who has shown outstanding commitment to the community, stability and a future oriented attitude. It also provides an opportunity to have their hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit recognized.
