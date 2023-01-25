There are reports of multiple explosions in Iran on Saturday evening, as well as reports of increased air activity. According to an Al Arabiya report, Iran claims there was an unsuccessful drone attack against a military facility linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in Isfahan. But there are reports of explosions in multiple cities. There were also initial reports of an attack on the T4 military airbase in Syria, but that turned out to be Syrian rebels attacking a checkpoint.

13 HOURS AGO