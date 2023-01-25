Read full article on original website
Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at the Flux Galleries near Optimist Hall Thursday morning. Tax season is here! Before filing, find out what’s new this year. Tax season is officially open. Exploring NoDa's Flux Galleries. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. We got a tour of the galleries...
Foundation For The Carolinas makes grants to businesses in vulnerable communities
The Beyond Open grant initiative looks to help build businesses located within Charlotte’s six Corridors of Opportunity — lower-income areas with a majority of residents of color, where the city is focusing $109 million worth of investments. Foundation For the Carolinas said Friday that it has completed the...
Charlotte nonprofit announces two new programs
For the Struggle, a non-profit organization centered around community outreach, policy reform and legal action, announced two new initiatives on Tuesday: the Eco-seniors program and a youth program. The Eco-seniors program, funded partly by $50,000 from U.S. Bank, has two goals: to combat environmental and systemic injustices and to help...
Chester County schools to hold job fair Saturday
RICHBURG, S.C. — The Chester County School District will hold a job fair Saturday morning. The fair will be held at The Gateway Conference Center in Richburg from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The no-cost event will be open to the public. As school districts face staffing shortages across...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
Savona Mill’s transformation into office, retail space nearing completion
CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings is just months away from wrapping up redevelopment of Savona Mill, an adaptive-reuse project in Charlotte’s historic West End. Construction on the mill at 528 S. Turner Ave. began last February. The first phase is expected to deliver in June and will include 180,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a rooftop deck, an outdoor plaza that leads to an amphitheater for live music and public community events.
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower offers advice after release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Union...
CMS asks state for funds to help teacher, staff vacancies
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is addressing teacher and staff vacancies, which has been an issue across the district. Board members approved the 2023-2024 legislative agenda, which includes requests to federal, state, and local agencies that fund CMS in the areas of academics, finance, personnel, and statutory regulations. The Education...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a hundred people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage...
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
Taxes could go up the most for lower-value properties after Mecklenburg County revaluation
Most property owners across Mecklenburg County will see a big jump in their tax bills after the revaluation this year. But the heaviest burden could fall on owners of lower-priced homes. On average, county staff told commissioners at their budget retreat Friday that home values doubled over the past four...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
Carolina Connection – The Print Shop by Amor Artis and The Dining Car
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tolsen brothers are fulfilling a dream, growing multiple businesses in both Fort Mill & Rock Hill, and they’re helping other businesses grow at the same time!. CN2’s Laurabree Monday spending time with them at the The Print Shop by Amor Artis...
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?
When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
