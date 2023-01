EUGENE, Ore. – Between efforts at the Texas Tech Open and UW Invitational, the Oregon track and field team closed out its weekend with seven top-10 program marks and four wins. Among the highlights was an improved school record by Jorinde Van Klinken who reset her own record in the shot put. Saturday's winners' circle also included Elliott Cook (800m/UW), Izzy Thornton-Bott (mile/UW) and Lexi Ellis (triple jump/TTU).

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO