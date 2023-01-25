Read full article on original website
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies
One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
Montverde boys roll past Chicago St. Rita Catholic to win MAIT title
If momentum means anything, the Montverde Academy Eagles could soar a long way this boys basketball season. Behind the red-hot play of tournament Most Valuable Player Liam McNeeley, who scored a game-high 30 points and hauled down 8 rebounds, Montverde overpowered Chicago St. Rita Catholic 90-70 on Saturday night in the championship game of the MAIT (Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament) ...
ALA-Gilbert North basketball shaking up Open Division
GILBERT, Ariz. — The high school basketball playoffs start in less than two weeks, and, like football, there will be an Open Division bracket for the top teams out of 4A, 5A, and 6A to compete in. One of the 4A teams already shaking up the rankings is ALA-Gilbert...
hometownnewstc.com
School Board meets championship volleyball players
STUART — The Martin County School Board here got an up close and personal lesson Jan. 17 on how staff members and athletic coaches here worked arduously to guide the Jensen Beach High School Girls Volleyball Team to the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 5A State Championship last year.
Brentwood Academy football hires Jacob Gill, a defensive coordinator from Arkansas, as next coach
Jacob Gill, defensive coordinator at Shiloh Christian in Arkansas, has been named the next Brentwood Academy football coach. Gill is the fifth head coach in program history. He will also serve as an assistant athletic director at the Williamson County private school. ...
