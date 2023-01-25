ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
MONTANA STATE
YAHOO!

Carbon capture pipeline prepares ethanol industry for the future: Dana Siefkes-Lewis

In South Dakota, corn production generates more than $4 billion in total value for the state and remains a key driver of our ag economy. Historically, we have celebrated how this level of productivity among our corn growers makes them leaders in both feeding and fueling the world. The ethanol industry today purchases approximately 60% of all the corn grown in the state, which makes the dozens of ethanol plants across South Dakota critical to maintaining strong commodity prices and land values in the years to come.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Cost of living continues to rise in North Dakota

Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input. Garrison Dam safety risks:...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

How Living Off the Grid in North Dakota Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakotans expenses keep climbing

(Bismarck, ND) -- The cost of living in North Dakota is rising. Inflation has caused prices of most everything households buy to go up. Meanwhile, the cost of rent has increased dramatically, but more people are looking to rent due to rising mortgage rates. While the Federal Reserve continues its...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Why the NDRECs apprenticeship program is important in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Christina Roemmich, the director of Safety Services for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDRECs) and Jordan Carpenter, who’s received the Sears Outstanding Apprentice Award. NDRECs just announced the graduation of 14 line workers from its apprenticeship program. During the interview, Rommich […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products. Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness. Hannah Erbele...
MINOT, ND
Outsider.com

North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot

An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Garrison Dam safety risks: Seeking public input

Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with …. Touchmark brings summer back to North Dakota with Dive-In Movie. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O’Leary …. KX Conversation: North Dakota partners with O'Leary Ventures. Improving downtown Minot. Recruiting oil & gas workers. ND Legislature: Fertilizer plant talks. ND...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy