ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

A Guide to Cross-Chain Bridges

Cross-chain bridges are applications that allow the transfer of tokens and other information between blockchains. Thanks to them, it becomes possible to conduct transactions in De-Fi space across multiple different networks. Bridges can be centralized and decentralized, depending on how the assets are transferred. They act as stepping stone to connect separated networks into a unified ecosystem.
HackerNoon

Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT and Generative AI

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 by OpenAI, leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language models. The tool has gained viral attention from leading experts across the world and recorded over one million users in less than a month after the launch. Being able to craft great prompts can help get helpful responses from ChatGPT.
HackerNoon

How "This" Binding Works in JavaScript

“This” in javascript is one of the most import and commonly asked question in javascript. Many time due to poor understanding of the concept we tend to write and encounter bugs in our software. In this article we will try to demystify this topic. To Decide the Binding of “this”, There are few rules which we need to understand.
HackerNoon

AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon

HackerNoon Headline Generator is a new tool that generates headlines for your stories. It pulls in your story content, meta descriptions, generated TLDR and human-generated headline. Trained using GPT-3 and T5, this feature produces a new title that (almost) guarantees that your story ranks well across the internet.
HackerNoon

Generate WordPress Posts Automatically with Python

Python is a powerful programming language that can be used to automate a wide range of tasks, including web scraping, data analysis, and content creation. In this article, we will show you how to use Python to automatically generate WordPress posts and keep your website updated with fresh content. The first step in generating WordPress posts with Python is to install the Python WordPress API.
HackerNoon

How to Persist Data in a Flutter App

Flutter is a popular mobile development framework that allows developers to create high-performance, visually attractive apps for both iOS and Android platforms. One of the key features of any mobile app is the ability to persist data, even when the app is closed or the device is restarted. In this article, we will explore the different ways to persist data in a Flutter app, and the pros and cons of each method.
HackerNoon

Practical Cryptography with Go

If you have ever tried to implement basic cryptographic operations and yet you are a developer rather than a cryptography professional, things can become overwhelming very quickly. What algorithm(s) to use, what is safe enough, what is not safe, which implementation, padding, what type of key, encoding, and how many bits should the key size be? Rings a bell?
HackerNoon

Test Postgres with Jest Plugin Only

With great power comes great responsibility and the bigger the project gets the easier it is to break something. To test Postgres with the Jest framework you can do all of the heavy liftings yourself. This approach would take at least half a minute to start and shut down properly on your local machine.
HackerNoon

Function Range in JavaScript: Generating a Sequence of Data

The `range` function in JavaScript can be useful in cases where you need to generate a sequence of integers or other data types with a certain amount of spacing between values. In this article, we will look at how to implement a similar function and how to use it in different situations.
HackerNoon

Micro-Frontends in 2023: The Complete Guide

The Micro Frontend style of architecture design does for the frontend of an application what microservices do for the backend. It breaks monolithic structures into smaller components that can then be assembled on a single page. A micro frontend is more modular and reusable and is more scalable.
HackerNoon

My Top 4 ChatGPT/AI Chatbot Tools

YouChat is an AI Chatbot that has real-time data and citations. Summarize Chrome Extension is like extended tl:dr’s for any article you can find on the internet. ChatBCG automatically creates presentations for you and summarizes all the key points of your chosen topic with fitting images.
HackerNoon

THE EFFECTS OF VARIOUS OTHER SALTS AND ACIDS ON THE LEAVES

Salts of sodium, potassium, and other alkaline, earthy, and metallic salts—Summary on the action of these salts—Various acids—Summary on their action. Having found that the salts of ammonia were so powerful, I was led to investigate the action of some other salts. It will be convenient, first, to give a list of the substances tried (including forty-nine salts and two metallic acids), divided into two columns, showing those which cause inflection, and those which do not do so, or only doubtfully. My experiments were made by placing half-minim drops on the discs of leaves, or, more commonly, by immersing them in the solutions; and sometimes by both methods. A summary of the results, with some concluding remarks, will then be given. The action of various acids will afterwards be described.
HackerNoon

AI & Its Impact Within a Homogenous Society

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant impact on everyday life in society. In the workplace, AI has the potential to automate many tasks, leading to concerns about job displacement. AI+ is helping to spread awareness about the impact of AI in smart homes and the potential benefits it can bring.
HackerNoon

Sign In with Apple + Expo React Native + Firebase + Mac m1

In order to create Login with Google and Apple on your expo app with firebase, you need to understand few things. You cannot create login with Apple without exporting the expo. app into a native app bundle. You will need an Apple computer, MacBook Air or a Mac Desktop with Xcode installed and an Apple Developer’s Account.
HackerNoon

Can React Be Used for AI Development? We Believe So!

Artificial Intelligence has brought on outstanding improvements to our daily lives. Its uses are far-reaching and are in almost, if not every, industry. When it comes to development, React has also shown considerable flexibility. Its features go from blogs and social networks to eCommerce and cross-platform mobile apps. What can these two achieve when combined?
HackerNoon

Origin of Interface in Object Oriented Programming

Program to Interface is a fundamental principle in Object Oriented Programming to build Software Applications that can change more easily and quickly. Interface is mostly viewed as a useful feature to write more maintainable code. However, the concept of Interface came around to solve a different problem: missing binary encapsulation in C++.
HackerNoon

Tech Giants are in a Race to Dominate the AI Frontier

The evolution of AI is shaping up to be a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, with a few large companies currently leading the way and yet the potential for new players to enter the market and shake things up. Industry leaders in technology have long emphasized artificial intelligence, and global leaders are emerging on the scene due to the fierce competition worldwide to reap the benefits of AI. Statistics show that tech giants like Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook are taking the lead in the race for AI, gulping up AI startups in an acquiring spree. However, as more and more businesses become aware of the potential for AI to improve efficiency and profitability, we may well see new companies entering the market with innovative approaches that could disrupt the existing power balance.
HackerNoon

8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning

Human behaviour describes how people behave and interact. It is based on and affected by a number of elements, including genetic makeup, culture, personal values and attitudes. In this article, we will look at the 8 Best Human Behaviour Datasets for Machine Learning.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy