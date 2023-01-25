Read full article on original website
CSS Tricks for Creating Dynamic Web Elements
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a powerful tool for web developers, allowing us to add style and design to our websites and web applications. In this article, we'll explore a few CSS tricks for creating dynamic web elements that add visual interest and enhance the user experience.
A Guide to Cross-Chain Bridges
Cross-chain bridges are applications that allow the transfer of tokens and other information between blockchains. Thanks to them, it becomes possible to conduct transactions in De-Fi space across multiple different networks. Bridges can be centralized and decentralized, depending on how the assets are transferred. They act as stepping stone to connect separated networks into a unified ecosystem.
Your New HackerNoon Profile Shines Bright Like a Diamond
The HackerNoon product team is back with the LATEST, BRAND NEW, SUPER FUN features for your HackerNoon profile pages. Also, we are here to show you how you can use these features to SHINE bright like a 💎
How "This" Binding Works in JavaScript
“This” in javascript is one of the most import and commonly asked question in javascript. Many time due to poor understanding of the concept we tend to write and encounter bugs in our software. In this article we will try to demystify this topic. To Decide the Binding of “this”, There are few rules which we need to understand.
THE PART PLAYED BY WORMS IN THE HISTORY OF THIS PLANET
The Formation of Vegetable Mold through the Action of Earthworms, page 305. Worms have played a more important part in the history of the world than most persons would at first suppose. In almost all humid countries they are extraordinarily numerous, and for their size possess great muscular power. In many parts of England a weight of more than ten tons (10,516 kilogrammes) of dry earth annually passes through their bodies and is brought to the surface on each acre of land; so that the whole superficial bed of vegetable mold passes through their bodies in the course of every few years. From the collapsing of the old burrows the mold is in constant though slow movement, and the particles composing it are thus rubbed together. By these means fresh surfaces are continually exposed to the action of the carbonic acid in the soil, and of the humus-acids which appear to be still more efficient in the decomposition of rocks. The generation of the humus-acids is probably hastened during the digestion of the many half-decayed leaves which worms consume. Thus the particles of earth, forming the superficial mold, are subjected to conditions eminently favorable for their decomposition and disintegration. Moreover,41 the particles of the softer rocks suffer some amount of mechanical trituration in the muscular gizzards of worms, in which small stones serve as mill-stones.
AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon
HackerNoon Headline Generator is a new tool that generates headlines for your stories. It pulls in your story content, meta descriptions, generated TLDR and human-generated headline. Trained using GPT-3 and T5, this feature produces a new title that (almost) guarantees that your story ranks well across the internet.
The concept behind "Mean Target Encoding" in AI & ML
Mean target encoding is a special kind of categorical data encoding technique. It is widely accepted as one of the pre-eminent approaches to treat categorical variables. In this article, we will discuss the intuition, examples, pros and cons of this technique in a cogent manner.
Generate WordPress Posts Automatically with Python
Python is a powerful programming language that can be used to automate a wide range of tasks, including web scraping, data analysis, and content creation. In this article, we will show you how to use Python to automatically generate WordPress posts and keep your website updated with fresh content. The first step in generating WordPress posts with Python is to install the Python WordPress API.
What DeFi Can Learn from Tokenomics Design in Play-To-Earn
Axie Infinity had sensational growth and put Play-To-Earn (P2E) in the spotlight. Even though Axie Infinity collapsed due to its unsustainable growth driver, there are 3 lessons we can learn from its tokenomics design. These lessons can be adapted and applied in products other than games such as DeFi, and fix their tokenomics design flaws. A new wave of innovation is coming to crypto! And coming to DeFi soon, watch Double (https://twitter.com/double2winwin)!
12 Essential Django Programming Tips for Developers
Django has a lot of configs in settings.py and finding and managing your configs is harder than yesterday. I decided to wrap up all these to-dos and not-to-dos as an instructor so I could use them in the future and also might be helpful to others.
Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT and Generative AI
ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 by OpenAI, leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language models. The tool has gained viral attention from leading experts across the world and recorded over one million users in less than a month after the launch. Being able to craft great prompts can help get helpful responses from ChatGPT.
JOY, HIGH SPIRITS, LOVE, TENDER FEELINGS, DEVOTION
Laughter primarily the expression of joy—Ludicrous ideas—Movements of the features during laughter—Nature of the sound produced—The secretion of tears during loud laughter—Gradation from loud laughter to gentle smiling—High spirits—The expression of love—Tender feelings—Devotion. Joy, when intense, leads to various purposeless movements—to dancing about, clapping the hands, stamping, &c., and to loud laughter. Laughter seems primarily to be the expression of mere joy or happiness. We clearly see this in children at play, who are almost incessantly laughing. With young persons past childhood, when they are in high spirits, there is always much meaningless laughter. The laughter of the gods is described by Homer as “the exuberance of their celestial joy after their daily banquet.” A man smiles—and smiling, as we shall see, graduates into laughter—at meeting an old friend in the street, as he does at any trifling pleasure, such as smelling a sweet perfume.[8 Laura Bridgman, from her blindness and deafness, could not have acquired any expression through imitation, yet when a letter from a beloved friend was communicated to her by gesture-language, she “laughed and clapped her hands, and the colour mounted to her cheeks.” On other occasions she has been seen to stamp for joy.
Opticks by Isaac Newton - Table of Link
By Official Account for HackerNoon Books @hackernoonbooks.We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
Function Range in JavaScript: Generating a Sequence of Data
The `range` function in JavaScript can be useful in cases where you need to generate a sequence of integers or other data types with a certain amount of spacing between values. In this article, we will look at how to implement a similar function and how to use it in different situations.
My Top 4 ChatGPT/AI Chatbot Tools
YouChat is an AI Chatbot that has real-time data and citations. Summarize Chrome Extension is like extended tl:dr’s for any article you can find on the internet. ChatBCG automatically creates presentations for you and summarizes all the key points of your chosen topic with fitting images.
A Complete Guide to Laravel Sail
By Surinder Rawat @surinderrawat.Professional Full-Stack Developer | 12+ Experience | CEO: BootesNull.
Origin of Interface in Object Oriented Programming
Program to Interface is a fundamental principle in Object Oriented Programming to build Software Applications that can change more easily and quickly. Interface is mostly viewed as a useful feature to write more maintainable code. However, the concept of Interface came around to solve a different problem: missing binary encapsulation in C++.
Unity 2023.1 Introduces Awaitable Class
January 27th 2023 New Story 10 min by @denyskondratev. The article discusses the new Awaitable class introduced in Unity 2023.1, which allows for more opportunities for writing asynchronous code in Unity game development. It covers waiting methods, properties to stop asynchronous execution, and usage with other Unity tools such as Coroutines and InvokeRepeating. It emphasizes the importance of understanding the basics of async-await and experimenting with the Awaitable class to understand its capabilities and limitations.
