abovethelaw.com
Harvard Law School Student Attacked While Assailant Hurled Slurs
Earlier this week, someone “affiliated with HLS” attacked a student “while also uttering a homophobic slur.” The law school informed students that the suspect was caught and no longer allowed on campus. That said, as far as we can tell, the attacker has not been arrested...
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
Inclusive public signs boost teens’ attitudes about trans people, study says. Here’s how
A new study from Washington State University showed more inclusive signs had a pretty big impact on teens’ outlook on gender.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT and Generative AI
ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 by OpenAI, leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language models. The tool has gained viral attention from leading experts across the world and recorded over one million users in less than a month after the launch. Being able to craft great prompts can help get helpful responses from ChatGPT.
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
The Daily South
Reese Witherspoon Helps Launch Modern Home Economics Curriculum For Next Generation
Mom-of-three Reese Witherspoon wants to help provide the next generation with the tools needed to run a household through the effective distribution of chores. Despite making up more than half of the labor workforce, women today are still responsible for the majority of chores at home. In fact, research has shown that in 65% of households, the responsibility for most chores still falls on one person. This is called a “chore gap.” Now, with a modernized version of the forgotten home economics class, there’s hope that that gap might finally close.
A Wharton business school professor is requiring his students to use ChatGPT
UPenn professor Ethan Mollick told NPR that he thinks educators need to adapt to the new technology, despite fears of cheating.
Why it's hard for adults to learn a second language
Researchers have found that some individuals have a 'language aptitude,' which depends on how their brain is organized.
Student survivor group rolls out new national tool to track campus assaults, hold schools accountable
The campus sexual assault prevention and survivor advocacy group End Rape on Campus on Wednesday is launching a first-of-its-kind tool meant to help students and advocates hold their schools accountable and inform better policymaking in regard to Title IX. The group’s new “campus accountability map,” shared first with The Hill, will allow users to easily…
