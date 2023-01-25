ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abovethelaw.com

Harvard Law School Student Attacked While Assailant Hurled Slurs

Earlier this week, someone “affiliated with HLS” attacked a student “while also uttering a homophobic slur.” The law school informed students that the suspect was caught and no longer allowed on campus. That said, as far as we can tell, the attacker has not been arrested...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
Connecticut Public

Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates

A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT and Generative AI

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 by OpenAI, leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language models. The tool has gained viral attention from leading experts across the world and recorded over one million users in less than a month after the launch. Being able to craft great prompts can help get helpful responses from ChatGPT.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
ffnews.com

Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project

Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
The Daily South

Reese Witherspoon Helps Launch Modern Home Economics Curriculum For Next Generation

Mom-of-three Reese Witherspoon wants to help provide the next generation with the tools needed to run a household through the effective distribution of chores. Despite making up more than half of the labor workforce, women today are still responsible for the majority of chores at home. In fact, research has shown that in 65% of households, the responsibility for most chores still falls on one person. This is called a “chore gap.” Now, with a modernized version of the forgotten home economics class, there’s hope that that gap might finally close.
