pa.gov
Shapiro Administration Awards $200,000 to Grow Hemp Industry; Invites Proposals for $392,000 in Grants
Harrisburg, PA – Today, Acting Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded in March 2023.
pa.gov
Bridge Repair to Begin on Route 926 (Street Road) in London Grove, West Marlborough Townships
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on the Route 926 (Street Road) bridge over branch of White Clay Creek in London Grove and West Marlborough townships, Chester County under a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.
pa.gov
In His First Full Week, Governor Josh Shapiro Continued His Commitment to Reigniting Our Economy and Creating Real Opportunity
“We are planting a flag here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today and saying, we are open for business, and we are ready to compete.”. “I believe Pennsylvanians need to have the freedom to chart their own course, and the opportunity to succeed.”. HARRISBURG, PA – In his first ten...
pa.gov
ICYMI: Governor Josh Shapiro Joins Fox News to Discuss Public Safety, Creating Jobs and Economic Opportunity in Pennsylvania
“What we are prioritizing here in Pennsylvania, is your skills, your knowledge, your ability to do the job…That’s a fundamental freedom – a real freedom that I talked about on the campaign trail, I talked about in my inaugural address, and I’m going to keep on pursuing as Governor, the real freedom to achieve success here in the Commonwealth.”
pa.gov
Department of Human Services Alerts Pennsylvanians About the End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes, Urges Support of Charitable Food Network
Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh today advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
