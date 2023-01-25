Read full article on original website
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
411mania.com
Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Joining WWE Was “Smart Business”
A WWE executive believes that Ronda Rousey making the jump from MMA and joining the company was “smart business.”. “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey made her name in the world of mixed martial arts, climbing to the top of UFC as the company’s first female Bantamweight Champion. That success came following her years as a judoka which led to her winning an Olympic Bronze Medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
tjrwrestling.net
Mark Briscoe Says “It’s Time To Carry On For Jay”
Mark Briscoe has given some public comments following his AEW Dynamite debut that celebrated the life of his late brother, Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world was shocked and saddened on January 17th when Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident when another driver went into his lane and hit his car head on. There have been a lot of tributes for Jay Briscoe since then including what happened last night on AEW Dynamite.
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
calfkicker.com
Tommy Fury on Jake Paul contract shenanigan: “You couldn’t pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive”
Jake Paul is often hounded with the accusations that there’s impropriety to his boxing bouts. It all started with a questionable stoppage against Ben Askren at the very start of his pro boxing career. Controversies followed Paul even as he changed promoters from questionable Triller to Showtime Boxing. Time...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured
As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
wrestlinginc.com
Rocky Romero On Which Two Impact Stars Would Thrive In NJPW
NJPW has recently been using its inter-promotional abilities to enhance its current product as they begin to exit the pandemic era and prepare to return to a world without crowd regulations. We've already seen AEW star Kenny Omega team up with long-time rival and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada earlier this...
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Had “Residual Heat” On Return To Company
A WWE Superstar has said that he had “residual heat” when he returned to the company after his original exit back in 2014. LA Knight returned to WWE in early 2021 after previously being part of the developmental system in the company between 2013 and 2014. Knight found success in TNA and the NWA during his absence and when he rejoined as part of the NXT brand, the good times continued as he proved to be a popular character.
tjrwrestling.net
How WWE Views Bray Wyatt’s Position On SmackDown
A new report has shed light on how WWE views Bray Wyatt internally amid discussion of him as a potential WrestleMania challenger for Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in October 2022 after over a year out of the company following his release from the company in the summer of 2021. He is set for his first televised match back in the company at the Royal Rumble when he takes on LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure as well as how she was to deal with. It’s been a very interesting first month of 2023 for WWE thanks to Vince McMahon re-inserting himself into the company after retiring last July. Vince is back in WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company while his daughter Stephanie McMahon is no longer working there.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Set For WWE Return [Possible Spoiler]
A popular star of the SmackDown brand could be set for a return to WWE, possibly as soon as the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. Pat McAfee has proved a popular addition to WWE since he joined the company as an announcer and part-time competitor. McAfee could normally be heard at the announce desk on Friday Night SmackDown alongside veteran Michael Cole but the former NFL star has been absent for the football season after taking on a role on ESPN’s College GameDay.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Will Be Next To Face Bryan Danielson
An old-school slugfest is potentially on the cards for next week's "AEW Dynamite" as Timothy Thatcher goes on-on-one against Bryan Danielson. Thatcher, currently a member of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, was handpicked by MJF as Danielson's next opponent on the 1/26 "Dynamite" where "The American Dragon" put away Brian Cage in a singles bout. On the road to his Iron Man Match against MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view, Danielson must defeat opponents handpicked by MJF every week until February 8, in order to receive a shot for the AEW World Championship. Thus far, Danielson has defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido and Cage on his road to Revolution.
ComicBook
Top NJPW Star "Down" For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is days away from getting on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39. The showcase of immortals season kicks off with WWE Royal Rumble, the company's first premium live event of the calendar year. This year's WWE Royal Rumble has been flooded with theories, as everyone from The Rock to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has been rumored to be participating in the multi-man battle royal to set up potential WrestleMania programs. While most Royal Rumble surprises are contained to the WWE family, the company has cracked open the forbidden door for the match as recently as last year, with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James participating in the women's battle royal.
