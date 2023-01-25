ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rowe
3d ago

California already has the strictest laws, the laws don’t prevent these shooting especially when the border is wide open for weapons trafficking duh

Reply(4)
23
Larry Cascio
3d ago

Here's an idea ,move to a carry state. California is great if you like high taxes, unaffordable housing, bums, home less, drug addicts and mentally ill in your neighborhood. Highest food and gas prices in the country. I could go on but I'm tired.

Reply
9
C. C.
3d ago

they should restore mental health care like they promised 35 years ago and fix undeserved and homelessness like they promised for past 20 years...oh and let's not forget fair wages and rent like they promiseed...fix something that works....doing the same thing over and over and over is just insane.

Reply(1)
9
