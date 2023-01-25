Read full article on original website
Related
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Tom Verlaine, frontman for rock band Television, dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan following a “brief illness.” He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of fellow musician Patti Smith. “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever,” Paris Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle.” Patti Smith and Verlaine had dated when they were “in the emerging New York Punk scene,” according to the Guardian. The two collaborated many times over the years,...
Comments / 0