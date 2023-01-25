Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Audi’s Activesphere Concept Is a VR, Pickup Bed, Quattro Fever Dream
Audi officially reveals its newest addition to the Sphere concept vehicle lineup, known as the Activesphere, with a pickup bed and lounge seating for four. Built on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, the battery-electric luxury coupe boasts 435 hp, 372 miles of range, and an active air suspension with 9.76 inches of ground clearance.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Autoweek.com
Musk Dismisses Twitter Angst as Tesla Reports Record Sales and Income
Musk still foresees the US entering a severe recession this year. Still, he suggested Tesla might be able to sell 2 million vehicles in 2023. The CEO called Twitter a “powerful tool” for driving Tesla demand and said other major brands should consider the social media platform’s power for selling their wares.
Autoweek.com
Akio Toyoda Steps Aside from Toyota’s CEO Role
Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda steps out from the role that he held since 2009. Koji Sato takes the helm at Toyota but moves up from his spot as president of Lexus and Gazoo Racing. Toyoda’s edict of “no more boring cars’’ worked wonders for the automaker’s product development....
Autoweek.com
Corvette Z06 GT3.R Breaks Cover in Daytona at Rolex 24
At a price of $735,000, the company plans to have four cars in the IMSA WeatherTech series next year. The typical pattern is for manufacturers to race at least one of its GT3 cars in the GTD Pro ranks and to sell other chassis to competitors in GTD. The new...
Autoweek.com
Here’s How Tesla Plans to Build More Batteries
Tesla plans Gigafactory Nevada expansion, investing over $3.6 billion to produce batteries for its assembly plants. The Tesla Semi will also be built at the same site, after a long development period and deliveries of a number of early examples. The EV maker plans to focus on increasing its current...
Autoweek.com
Volta Gears Up for EV Truck Production
EV truck startup Volta approaches production start with its debut model after a successful round of testing in 2022. The 16-tonne Volta Zero is aimed at urban deliveries, offering a range of up to 125 miles. Volta'a battery-electric Zero will be produced in Austria for the European market, as the...
Autoweek.com
‘Fireball 500’ Takes ‘Beach Party’ to the Speedway
Fireball 500 is part of the greater Beach Party series of movies, and brings with it the usual cast. Richard Petty’s 1965 Plymouth fills the role of the protagonist’s late-model stock car, and sees track time at the end of the 1966 movie. Some of the racing footage...
Autoweek.com
Embattled EV Maker Targets Fuel-Cell Semis and Hydrogen Refueling Stations
The Nikola Tre FCEV features a range of up to 500 miles and full hydrogen refueling in less than 20 minutes. Nikola’s new hydrogen energy brand, Hyla, was announced this week and is planning 60 hydrogen stations by 2026. Michael Lohscheller became CEO and president on Nov. 3, while...
Comments / 0