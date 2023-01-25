Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Its School Board Appreciation Week
January 22-28, 2023 is School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee and the DeKalb County School District is joining public school districts from across the state to celebrate the observance and honor local board members for their commitment to DeKalb County and its children. The theme “Let’s Face It – School...
wjle.com
DeKalb Jobless Rate Dropped to 3.3% in December
Nearly every county in Tennessee including DeKalb County ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in December. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while...
wjle.com
DeKalb Middle School Awards Students of the Quarter
DeKalb Middle School Principal Caleb Shehane and Assistant Principal Angela Johnson are pleased to announce the students of the quarter for the 2nd Nine weeks.
wjle.com
DCHS Cross Country Runner to Compete at Collegiate Level
A DeKalb County High School cross country runner will continue pursuing his love of the sport at the collegiate level. Friends, family, and coaches joined Aaron Gottlied Friday at DCHS as the senior star cross country runner, who qualified for state championship competitions throughout his high school career, signed a letter of intent with Milligan University to join the nationally acclaimed Buffaloes.
wjle.com
DCHS “Baron” and “Baroness” to be Crowned Tonight Between Basketball Games
The DCHS basketball teams will welcome the Livingston Academy Wildcats to town tonight for a district showdown rematch. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game and WJLE will have LIVE coverage with the Voice of the Tigers and Lady Tigers John Pryor. “Alumni Week”...
