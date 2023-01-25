ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Its School Board Appreciation Week

January 22-28, 2023 is School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee and the DeKalb County School District is joining public school districts from across the state to celebrate the observance and honor local board members for their commitment to DeKalb County and its children. The theme “Let’s Face It – School...
DeKalb Jobless Rate Dropped to 3.3% in December

Nearly every county in Tennessee including DeKalb County ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in December. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while...
DCHS Cross Country Runner to Compete at Collegiate Level

A DeKalb County High School cross country runner will continue pursuing his love of the sport at the collegiate level. Friends, family, and coaches joined Aaron Gottlied Friday at DCHS as the senior star cross country runner, who qualified for state championship competitions throughout his high school career, signed a letter of intent with Milligan University to join the nationally acclaimed Buffaloes.
