Newkirk, OK

pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
nwosu.edu

19 Northwestern Student Teachers Begin Assignments in Oklahoma Area Schools

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 19 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience. The students will return to campus for seminars in March and their...
ALVA, OK
KAKE TV

K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Two Enid EMTs answer rare call where they needed to deliver baby

ENID, Okla. — Paramedics answer a lot of calls, from car crashes to medical emergencies. On Wednesday night, two Enid EMTs answered a rare call where they needed to deliver a baby. Just after midnight Wednesday, two Enid EMTs answered a call they will never forget. Get the latest...
ENID, OK
KAKE TV

Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered

Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
DERBY, KS
1600kush.com

Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
WICHITA, KS
okcfox.com

Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
ENID, OK

