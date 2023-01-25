Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
nwosu.edu
19 Northwestern Student Teachers Begin Assignments in Oklahoma Area Schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 19 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience. The students will return to campus for seminars in March and their...
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
‘I’m just so angry’: Wichitans feel state neglected to warn them of danger
This story was written in collaboration with KMUW’s newsroom. When Ruby Ligon and her husband chose their ranch-style home in 1967 in Wichita’s Northeast Millair neighborhood, they picked it because they thought it was safe. It was located on a dead-end street, perfect for kids to ride their bikes.
Drivers call for intersection safety changes; Sedgwick County responds
A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street and 167th Street West and 79th Street South and Greenwich Road.
KAKE TV
'Found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
KAKE TV
K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
KOCO
Two Enid EMTs answer rare call where they needed to deliver baby
ENID, Okla. — Paramedics answer a lot of calls, from car crashes to medical emergencies. On Wednesday night, two Enid EMTs answered a rare call where they needed to deliver a baby. Just after midnight Wednesday, two Enid EMTs answered a call they will never forget. Get the latest...
Textron given $113 million contract from U.S Navy
The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced Wednesday night the United States Navy has awarded Textron Aviation a contract of over $113 million to produce more aircraft.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
1600kush.com
Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 4-year prison term for domestic violence outside school
Nicholas Ray Peterson, 36, who is 6’6″ and weighs 190 pounds, was given two concurrent three-year prison terms for strangling his wife in 2021 on Feb. 18 and Sept. 14, along with a concurrent one-year jail term for violating an emergency protective order in 2021 on Oct. 1 that she obtained against him.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
