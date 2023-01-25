Read full article on original website
Interviewing Snowmen in Second Grade
Mrs. Cope's class had fun making snowmen! Then they got to interview their snowman and write about what they learned.
Spotlight - Ms. Andria Beckham
We have an amazing school counselor here at Brookside, Ms. Andria Beckham. She works with our students and helps them in all kinds of ways. She comes into classrooms to teach a lesson each month, she works with groups of students to help them learn all kinds of life skills and she works individually with students. She is amazing at what she does and we love having her in our Brookside family.
