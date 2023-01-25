Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwosu.edu
19 Northwestern Student Teachers Begin Assignments in Oklahoma Area Schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 19 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience. The students will return to campus for seminars in March and their...
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
KOCO
Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
Journal Tribune
City Council: Hospital redesignation could devestate Blackwell financially
The Blackwell City Council met Thursday night to hear from Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell hospital leadership regarding the facility’s proposed redesignation, among other items. The first meeting of the night began at 5 p.m. with the Blackwell Planning Commission, which conducted a public hearing on a lot split filed by Grand Lake Mental Health Center.
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters respond to fire at Armstrong Flooring in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater firefighters responded to a fire at Armstrong Flooring on Thursday. The fire department said in a social media post that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
Journal Tribune
Country music concert returns to Blackwell: When, where, and what to expect.
Blackwell’s country music concert, the Top of OK Jam, will return Oct. 14. “For the past two years, the Top of OK Jam has brought talented artists to Blackwell for a one-day music festival,” organizer Dustin Bringham said. “Past performers have included Wade Bowen, Casey Donahew Band,...
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Journal Tribune
Curfew changes give Blackwell Police more discretion ; teeth to fight juvenile crime
The City of Blackwell’s curfew ordinance was changed last week for the first time in decades, a move that city officials hope will help police crackdown on juvenile crime. The altered ordinance, Chief of Police Dewayne Wood said, will allow the Blackwell Police Department to examine curfew violations on a case-by-case basis, easing off the strict black-and-white policies in the ordinance which had remained largely unchanged since the 1980s and before.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 4-year prison term for domestic violence outside school
Nicholas Ray Peterson, 36, who is 6’6″ and weighs 190 pounds, was given two concurrent three-year prison terms for strangling his wife in 2021 on Feb. 18 and Sept. 14, along with a concurrent one-year jail term for violating an emergency protective order in 2021 on Oct. 1 that she obtained against him.
1600kush.com
Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
Comments / 0