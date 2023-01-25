ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million

Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
