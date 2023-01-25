Read full article on original website
Tommy Fury promises to end Jake Paul’s career as American drops pregnancy bombshell and vows to force him to change name
JAKE PAUL and Tommy Fury have wasted no time in kicking off the war of words before their rescheduled grudge fight. The celebrity rivals have announced they will finally settle their score in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Paul, 26, comes into the bout with a...
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
sportszion.com
“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout
A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
calfkicker.com
Tommy Fury on Jake Paul contract shenanigan: “You couldn’t pay me a trillion pounds to take a dive”
Jake Paul is often hounded with the accusations that there’s impropriety to his boxing bouts. It all started with a questionable stoppage against Ben Askren at the very start of his pro boxing career. Controversies followed Paul even as he changed promoters from questionable Triller to Showtime Boxing. Time...
'You only fight him because you have to': Why nobody wants to get into the ring with light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev
Artur Beterbiev is one of the longest-reigning champions in the sport, and now we just have to understand why.
CBS Sports
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde fight prediction, odds, undercard, preview, start time, how to watch
One of boxing's most exciting fighters returns to the ring on Saturday night when Artur Beterbiev defends his WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight world championships against Anthony Yarde. The fight takes place at Wembley Arena in London (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) has a deserved reputation...
sportszion.com
Beneil Dariush calls the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev “Basic ahead of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Around two weeks left till the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight and opinions are pouring in from all over. The two champions have already faced off and look ready to duke things out. UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently was talking to Michael Bisping when he was asked to deliver his evaluation on Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya says Crawford & Spence are “waiting too long” to make fight
By Chris Williams: Oscar De La Hoya is worried that with the way Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr are waiting so long to fight finally, one of them could get beaten. De La Hoya says he’d prefer to see the Spence-Crawford fight happen “sooner rather than later,” but unfortunately, he’s not in control of either to negotiate.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney wants concessions from Vasyl Lomachenko, negotiations stalled
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko negotiations are temporarily stalled due to money, and it’s hoped that the two can bridge the impasse soon, or else they’ll have to move on. Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports that undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) was “concessions”...
Boxing Scene
Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev
Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - CompuBox Punch Stats
London, UK - For the WBC, WBO and IBF world light heavyweight titles, Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) had all he could handle at times in stopped Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in the eight round. After some fierce rounds where both boxers landed their share of bombs, Yarde was...
BoxingNews24.com
Yarde was ahead of Beterbiev on 2 scorecards at time of stoppage
By Dan Ambrose: Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) was losing the fight to Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) through seven rounds before coming on in the eighth round to stop him, thus retaining his IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight titles in a tougher than expected match on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England.
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Fury-Ngannou Would Be Mega Event Like When Tyson Was Fighting
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is embracing the possibility of a heavyweight fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou, the last man to hold the UFC title at heavyweight, recently parted ways with the organization. The big puncher is motivated...
BoxingNews24.com
Key Takeaways From Beterbiev vs. Yarde
By Alex Fesl: Artur Beterbiev successfully defended his WBO, WBC, and IBF light heavyweight titles with a dominant and exciting performance against competitive Anthony Yarde. We saw good back-and-forth action from both fighters. Beterbiev showed a controlling yet powerful jab, a thunderous right hand, as well as his usual iron chin. Yarde showed tremendous heart and landed his fair share of heavy right hands.
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski thinks Islam Makhachev is underestimating him: ‘He really thinks he’s going to be way too strong’
Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his lightweight title shot. Next month, at UFC 284, Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. It’s a bout between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and the first one of Volkanovski’s UFC career where he is a sizable underdog, but as the fight approaches, Volkanovski wouldn’t have it any other way.
Soccer-Leicester sign Brazilian Tete
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Leicester City have signed Brazilian winger Tete on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday. He joins Leicester after a spell with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais following the suspension of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.
