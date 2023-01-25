ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

sitelinesb.com

Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
santabarbaraca.gov

Santa Barbara Expands Services to Address the Needs of Unsheltered Individuals After Hours in the Downtown and Waterfront Areas

For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Santa Barbara Independent

Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic

After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
sitelinesb.com

Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million

Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
Daily Californian

A local’s guide to Santa Barbara

Located just 90 miles north of Los Angeles is Santa Barbara, a beautiful beach town with plenty of activities and adventures. The weather stays in the 70s pretty much all year round, making it a perfect place for a getaway. Hike. There are plenty of hiking trails in Santa Barbara...
Ventura County Reporter

Big changes for Santa Paula

Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
