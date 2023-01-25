Read full article on original website
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
santabarbaraca.gov
Santa Barbara Expands Services to Address the Needs of Unsheltered Individuals After Hours in the Downtown and Waterfront Areas
For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Santa Barbara Independent
Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic
After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
New map shows how much home values changed in 2022 throughout SLO County, Santa Maria
Every community in the region saw an increase.
kclu.org
Tourism industry in Southern Santa Barbara County bounces back from pandemic, but hits new bump
It’s a beautiful, sunny afternoon, and a great day to be at one of the. Tri-Counties premiere tourism destinations. John and Jamie Bebe of Bakersfield are strolling on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. "We come up from Bakersfield because we love Santa Barbara...it's beautiful...we come for lunch, sometimes stay...
Storm closes access to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve
There may be a break in the rain for a bit, but the storms earlier this month are still having a major effect on many people and places across the Central Coast.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
sitelinesb.com
Slickly Renovated Mansion Seeks $20 Million
Noteworthy new listings…. The listing for 999 Romero Canyon Drive ($19.95 million) says the 2002 property is hitting the market for the first time, which is technically accurate, although it did change hands off-market in May 2021 for $9.91 million. Now comes the flip attempt. The house is a biggie—11,000 square feet on 2.43 acres, with “a guest house, bocce ball and lookout terrace, sports court, private hiking trails, and an animal barn”—and, to the seller’s credit, the design choices are far from safe and boring. But you might wish that $20 million would buy more distance from the neighbors. P.S. Which movie is that on the bedroom TV?
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
Daily Californian
A local’s guide to Santa Barbara
Located just 90 miles north of Los Angeles is Santa Barbara, a beautiful beach town with plenty of activities and adventures. The weather stays in the 70s pretty much all year round, making it a perfect place for a getaway. Hike. There are plenty of hiking trails in Santa Barbara...
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4
The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is having a national recruitment day on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 403 Oakridge Rd. in Lompoc. The post Lompoc’s federal correctional facility has a recruitment day on Feb. 4 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
