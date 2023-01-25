Danny R. Hubbard, 60, of Zanesville, formerly of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Friday January 27, 2023, at 2:45 pm in Genesis Hospice Morrison House, after an extended illness. He was born on October 20, 1962, in Marietta, Ohio to Betty Jean (Riggs) Hubbard and the late Willie Albert Hubbard. Danny worked as a mechanic and held employment with Dunn Trucking and Henning & Sons, in Roseville. He enjoyed buying, selling, and restoring Classic Cars and was an honorary member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Cristy Nicole (Sean) Bradford and William Andrew (Jennifer) Hubbard; mother, Betty J. (Riggs) Hubbard Hayslip; grandchild, Wesson Hubbard; brother, Nelson (Tammy) Hubbard; nieces and nephews, Angela Hubbard, Cassie (Nate) Ison, Brian Hubbard and Marty (Brandy) Bryant; longtime girlfriend, Shaundra Hoadley; best friends, Rich Whitehouse, Rocky Tolley, and Scott Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Hubbard and sister, Christine Bryant. Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. No funeral services will be held, and a dignified cremation will follow calling hours, per his request. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

