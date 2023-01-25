Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Kenneth R. “Kenny” Hewitt
Kenneth “Kenny” R Hewitt, 79 of Zanesville, passed peacefully 7:30 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at his beloved cottage by the river. He was born Thursday, May 27, 1943, in Zanesville, the son of Harry Hewitt and Geneva (Wheeler) Hewitt. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with...
WHIZ
John Reese
John J. Reese, (82), of Lakeland, Florida, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. John was born to the late John S. and E Katherine Reese on December 22, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne, of almost 49 years, his daughters, Michelle (Frank) Thomas of Orlando, Florida, Debbie (Richard) Weaver of Maysville, NC, and Lori Murphy (Mike McCarthy) of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Sharon (Pete) Peters, Debbie (David) Savage, and brother Kevin (Robin) Reese, 8 grandchildren: Hunter Moody, Taylor Moody, Justin Burtner, Jaime Christiansen, Jared Burtner, Alexis Bone, Devoni McDaniel, Elias Murphy, 11 great grandchildren, and many other loving family members.John retired from Conn’s Potato Chips’s in Zanesville, OH, and he and Dianne moved to Florida in 2003. He was an avid bowler, loved playing golf and playing cards, and vacationing.
WHIZ
Danny R. Hubbard
Danny R. Hubbard, 60, of Zanesville, formerly of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Friday January 27, 2023, at 2:45 pm in Genesis Hospice Morrison House, after an extended illness. He was born on October 20, 1962, in Marietta, Ohio to Betty Jean (Riggs) Hubbard and the late Willie Albert Hubbard. Danny worked as a mechanic and held employment with Dunn Trucking and Henning & Sons, in Roseville. He enjoyed buying, selling, and restoring Classic Cars and was an honorary member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Cristy Nicole (Sean) Bradford and William Andrew (Jennifer) Hubbard; mother, Betty J. (Riggs) Hubbard Hayslip; grandchild, Wesson Hubbard; brother, Nelson (Tammy) Hubbard; nieces and nephews, Angela Hubbard, Cassie (Nate) Ison, Brian Hubbard and Marty (Brandy) Bryant; longtime girlfriend, Shaundra Hoadley; best friends, Rich Whitehouse, Rocky Tolley, and Scott Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Hubbard and sister, Christine Bryant. Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. No funeral services will be held, and a dignified cremation will follow calling hours, per his request. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
Emma M. Graves
Emma Mary Graves, 94, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 4, 1928, in San Toy, Ohio to the late Joseph and Annie Vozar Matis. She was employed at Essex Wire. Emma loved to do daily word puzzles, playing games, bingo and baking. She...
WHIZ
Kathleen Ann (Drake) Hurst
Kathleen Ann (Drake) Hurst, 91, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Thursday, January 26, 2023 following a short illness. Katheleen was born June 13, 1931, daughter of the late Albert E. and Hazel F. (Fuller) Drake, of Morgan County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Kathleen is also preceded in death by two brothers; and one sister.
WHIZ
Esther Jean Irwin
Esther Jean Irwin, 95 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 at the Oaks at Bethesda. Esther was born at home in Bristol Twp , Morgan County, December 28, 1927, the daughter of James Oran and Inis Marie (Lawrence) Miller. Esther graduated from M & M High school...
WHIZ
Roger A. Durst
Roger Allan Durst, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Roger was born February 4, 1950 in Zanesville, son of Clarence Durst and Beulah (Hartman) Hague. In addition to his parents, Roger is also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Latier. Roger leaves...
WHIZ
Woodworker Dick McBride Donates Replica of Lorena to the Welcome Center
ZNESVILLE, OH- Dick McBride is known for his amazing wood replicas, handcrafting the tiniest details on everything from trucks, to tractors to construction vehicles. Today, he donated his replica of the Lorena Sternwheeler to the Zanesville Muskingum County Welcome Center. The piece took him two months to create. McBride explained why he doesn’t mind spending the time creating these masterpieces.
WHIZ
Charles W. Marple Jr.
Charles W. “Chaz” Marple Jr. 58 of Philo, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Charles was born in Zanesville on October 27, 1964. He retired after years working for Mitchell Systems in Newark in the maintenance department. He was an avid outdoorsman! He loved hunting, fishing, metal detecting and spending time outside tinkering.
WHIZ
Kick N AX and ValueCare Raise Money For The ABC Wilson Fund
Zanesville, OH- Zanesville business Kick N Ax started a fundraiser with ValueCare Ambulance Service that raised $1,000 for the ABC Wilson Fund. This program is set up to honor Adam, Brian, and Craig Wilson who tragically died on Christmas when their house caught fire. The goal is to help people who can’t afford smoke detectors to be able to always have one in their homes. The President of the Muskingum County Fireman’s Association, Russell Taylor, along with retired firefighter, Steven Vincent, have carried on the program over the years.
WHIZ
The Ohio School of Falconry Visited the Muskingum County Library
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Library hosted an “owl-some” presentation today. The Ohio School of Falconry visited the library for an Owl Encounter. They brought some amazing birds like owls and other raptors for an exciting learning experience. “I think it’s really important to make learning...
WHIZ
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Lucky
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who has a great personality and loves to run in open areas. Lucky is a 4 month old German Shepherd puppy who loves being with dogs and cats, is neutered, loves eating bacon and is full of energy. Executive...
WHIZ
First Free Fresh Produce Market of 2023 At First Baptist Church
Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.
WHIZ
Lexi Howe Is Showing All Of Her Skills In Final Season
Zanesville, OH- If you have made it out to a Tri-Valley Girls Basketball game this year, you may have noticed Lexi Howe and her ability to score the basketball. This year, however, there is more to her game than just scoring. When you look up who the Tri-Valley High School...
WHIZ
Carr Center To Hold Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser
Zanesville, OH- Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson was recently appointed President of The Ohio Adult Day Healthcare Association. She will be leading the OADHA throughout 2023. Clawson stated that the goal is to grow the association while working with the Ohio Department of Aging and other local area agencies on aging. This will help them notice the trends they are seeing in senior care. Most of the facilities in the neighboring counties of Muskingum did not survive after Covid.
WHIZ
Charges Filed in Vehicle Pursuit
Zanesville Police release more details into a vehicle pursuit earlier this week. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the driver of the vehicle 23-year-old Ray Watts, of Zanesville, is being charged with failure to comply, kidnapping, possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and operating a motor vehicle bearing a invalid license plate.
WHIZ
Annual Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest Is Happening Tomorrow
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – Buckeye Lake’s largest party is back for 2023. The eighth annual Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest is starting bright and early tomorrow morning. Starting at 6:30am, there will be music, dancing, activities, fireworks, and more fun for all who attend. Benny the Bass will be back to make his annual spring prediction.
