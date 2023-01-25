Getting kids out the door in winter is a lot of work! Finding hats and mittens on top of everything else we need to pack, arrange, and organize on our way out the door ... add on snow pants and snow gloves for outdoor play and we’re talking ten to fifteen minutes from stocking feet to stepping outside. And that’s if I help, which I’m really trying not to do so they can learn to do it themselves.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO