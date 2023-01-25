ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches

The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Yardbarker

Cowboys 'A Good Team, But ...' Bill Parcells Addresses Dak, Zeke, Future

The Big Tuna's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys will surely fish a response. Analyzing all 14 NFL playoff teams for The 33rd Team, Hall of Fame boss Bill Parcells has both optimism and caution on the future of America's team, whom he led for four seasons in his final head coaching spot (2003-06). Parcells' thoughts come shortly after the Cowboys (13-6) were once again postseason victims of the San Francisco 49ers, falling 19-12 in the NFC Divisional playoffs last weekend.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch as Cowboys drama continues

It seems Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life. The Cowboys quarterback is casually dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, Page Six exclusively reported Thursday, with a source telling the outlet how the duo was “active” around the holidays. Jannasch is said to have taken a few of her Tigers teammates to “a couple of games over the season” to see Prescott, whose breakup with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett was revealed following the team’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers over the weekend. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider said...
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News

The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys star misses out on significant opportunity

Dak Prescott is the most polarizing player on the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, he might be the most polarizing player in the NFL. That comes with the territory of playing quarterback for the Cowboys. It’s certainly not easy to be the face of the America’s Team and having the microscope on you each and every play.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One Bengals rookie will be in the national spotlight vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will need one of its impact rookies to continue to excel in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had and up and down campaign. However, his best performance came when the Bengals most needed it in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy