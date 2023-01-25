Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
smilepolitely.com
Harvest Market debuts monthly coffee flights
Harvest Market now has coffee flights of four different coffee drinks. The inaugural flight of coffee has a miniature pink drink called Lovebug made with pink lotus, strawberry syrup, and something called supercream, garnished with a heart gummy. Other drinks in this coffee flight include a dark chocolate cold brew with a raspberry cold foam, an iced mocha with beet root powder, and a sweet matcha with strawberry syrup.
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board District 7 Vacancy
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY RELEASE. As of January 11th 2023, the Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn has declared a vacancy for County Board District 7 due to the resignation of Robert McIntire in his appointment to Circuit Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois.
nowdecatur.com
DPS hires retired Police Chief and former IL State Police Trooper as new Safety and Security Administrator
January 26, 2023 – Decatur Public Schools announced the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience, graduated from the FBI National Academy program, and has served as Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.
Comments / 1