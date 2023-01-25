ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday

Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot

January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
SEASIDE, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million

A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
LIVERMORE, CA
now100fm.com

Get Into The San Francisco Zoo FREE

The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. See how to get in for free…. Normally, it can cost up to $25 bucks to get into the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose

A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow

Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets

The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy