Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
Boichik Bagels Is Coming to Santa Clara This Summer
According to a recent Instagram post, the Bay Area favorite is opening a new outpost at 2050 Wyatt Drive.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
hoodline.com
United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday
Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Tacos Jalisciense’s New Seaside Spot
January 27, 2023 – The debut of Tacos Jalisciense was supposed to be suave. It was a lot closer to loco. Owner, operator and chief salsa maker Moises Llamas Hernandez is no stranger to the Mexican food game. He and his family run five other taquerias, including popular Tacos...
Silicon Valley
Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million
A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
Grab your warmest coat. Freezing temperatures are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
sfstandard.com
New SF Cannabis Lounge Will Feature a Secret Garden—and We Got a Sneak Peek
Peaceful, calm and Zen. That’s how cannabis dispensary owner Al Shawa wants you to feel when you step into his new Russian Hill consumption lounge, expected to open this February. The hip hangout for consuming flower (and admiring flora) is the latest addition to Shawa’s family of pot shops,...
now100fm.com
Get Into The San Francisco Zoo FREE
The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. See how to get in for free…. Normally, it can cost up to $25 bucks to get into the San...
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose
A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
sanjoseinside.com
Tech Layoffs in Silicon Valley Continue, as Overall Jobs Grow
Deeper job cuts in Santa Clara and Sacramento officially announced by Intel this week capped six months of thousands of tech layoffs in the county and the Bay Area. Even as reports filed by regional employers with the state showed significant cuts in other business sectors – such as the decision by Gallo to close its California sales operations and move to Texas – regional unemployment dropped again to near historic lows, according to the state. Overall, regional and statewide job growth continued in December, the latest reporting month.
amadorvalleytoday.org
New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets
The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for their delicious food and amazing service.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
