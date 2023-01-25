St.Ignace, MI – January 28, 2023 -Marquette plays St.Ignace live on GTO.FM 97.5!. Q1: Marquette would win the tip. Kyler Sager would get the steal and would get fouled on the made lay up. He would drain the free throw. Jack Quinnell would get the mid range shot to go. Jonathan Ingalls would drive and would get fouled on the made shot. Ingalls would miss the free throw. Kevin Frazier would drain a 3 from the top of the key. Marquette would get called for a travel. Frazier would darin another 3. Quinnell would get the bucket to go in the paint. Jacob Macphee would get fouled on the 3 point attempt and he would go 3 for 3 from the line. The Saints would get called for a travel. A jump ball would get called and would stay with the Redmen. Marquette would get called for a 5 seconds in the paint. Peter Closner would get the feed underneath and would get the lay up to go. Sager would get the 3 to go from the corner. Nicholas Halberg would ball in the post and would score with ease. Marquette would get called for a double dribble. St.Ignace would dribble the clock out.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO