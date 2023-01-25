Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Hockey Travels Downstate to Face White Lake Lakeland Eagles
Chelsea, MI – January 27, 2023 – The Marquette Redmen hockey team participated in the Chelsea Showcase on Friday afternoon. They were matched up against the White Lake Lakeland Eagles. The game was broadcast live on Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 – 99.9 with John Thomsen and Joe Gaffney on the call.
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Redmen Defeat Gaylord Blue Devils 69-58 in First Game of the BC Pizza Classic
St. Ignace, MI– January 27, 2023 –The Marquette Redmen won their fourth game in a row and their first game of the weekend at the BC Pizza Classic. The Redmen play again tomorrow 1/28 at 2:34 and the opponent is TBD. First Quarter: The blue devils won the...
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Gets Crushed by St.Ignace(57-78)
St.Ignace, MI – January 28, 2023 -Marquette plays St.Ignace live on GTO.FM 97.5!. Q1: Marquette would win the tip. Kyler Sager would get the steal and would get fouled on the made lay up. He would drain the free throw. Jack Quinnell would get the mid range shot to go. Jonathan Ingalls would drive and would get fouled on the made shot. Ingalls would miss the free throw. Kevin Frazier would drain a 3 from the top of the key. Marquette would get called for a travel. Frazier would darin another 3. Quinnell would get the bucket to go in the paint. Jacob Macphee would get fouled on the 3 point attempt and he would go 3 for 3 from the line. The Saints would get called for a travel. A jump ball would get called and would stay with the Redmen. Marquette would get called for a 5 seconds in the paint. Peter Closner would get the feed underneath and would get the lay up to go. Sager would get the 3 to go from the corner. Nicholas Halberg would ball in the post and would score with ease. Marquette would get called for a double dribble. St.Ignace would dribble the clock out.
foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Takes a Big loss to Menominee(32-43)
Menominee, MI – January 27, 2023 – Marquette has a defensive battle against Menominee live Foxsports 105.1-99.9!. Q1:Menominee would the tip to start the game. Gianna Coduti would get fouled on the shot and would go 1 for 2 from the line. The Maroons would get called for a moving screen. Brook Logan would get the offensive rebound and drain 3 from the corner. Anna Axtell would drain the easy bucket. The Redettes would get called for traveling. Julia Ott would get the bucket at the basket to go. Marquette would get called for another travel. Siena Lingle would drain the mid range shot. Kamryn Olson would get fouled on the made shot and would miss the free throw. Axtell would score with ease at the basket. Marquette would get a fast break but would not be able to score and would turn the ball over. A jump ball would be called and the Redettes would get the ball back. Marquette would dribble the clock out out.
Comments / 0