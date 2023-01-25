ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
rmef.org

Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case

Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
kvnutalk

Ask an Expert – Winter garden planning tips – Cache Valley Daily

If the spike in gardening interest the last few years is any indication of what 2023 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. Peruse garden/seed catalogues to help determine new vegetable varieties to...
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
