KSLTV
Help available for Utahns to get the most out of their tax refunds
SALT LAKE CITY — Tax season kicked off this week. In today’s “Save More, Worry Less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua tells us what you need to know about filing your taxes this year. This year’s deadline has been extended from April 15 to April 18...
'Quiet Hiring' resurfacing among Utah employers
Quiet hiring may sound unfamiliar, but the hiring practice has been used for many years by employers to fill job vacancies through shifting around existing employees
Stolen piglets and rural mental health: Here’s what the Utah House passed Friday
House lawmakers capped off the second week of the ongoing legislative session by approving funding for mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, and amending court defenses after animal activists were found not guilty after taking sick piglets from a Beaver County farm.
Great Utah restaurants in small towns
Best restaurants in Utah. Best barbecue in Utah. Where should I eat in Utah? Where to eat near Zion National Park.
Opinion: We need a better definition of ‘affordable housing’
High-density housing has caused many negative outcomes in Utah from crowded schools to strained natural resources such as water.
ABC 4
Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
Active skies for the weekend – see how it affects your area
After overnight snow showers, we see showery activity dwindle through Saturday, with another storm system targeting the state on Sunday.
Volunteers counting unsheltered Utahns to gear up services, permanent housing
It's difficult to get an accurate count of unsheltered Utahns any time of the year, but volunteers are now doing a "point in time" count as the need for services is high.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
rmef.org
Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case
Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
kvnutalk
Ask an Expert – Winter garden planning tips – Cache Valley Daily
If the spike in gardening interest the last few years is any indication of what 2023 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. Peruse garden/seed catalogues to help determine new vegetable varieties to...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
Cox signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law
Governor Spencer Cox on Saturday signed two controversial bills into law that generated protests and heated debate on Utah's Capitol Hill.
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
ABC 4
Psilocybin mushrooms in Utah: Can psychedelics improve our mental health?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While recent years have seen big changes in Utah’s drug policies — including the passing of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in November of 2018 — many are still left to wonder why the state has yet to legalize or even decriminalize the use of psilocybin.
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
