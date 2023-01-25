ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville

Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith

The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)

$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky

Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY

