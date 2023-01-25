Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | It should not be this bad: Notre Dame gets up 30, blasts Louisville, 76-62
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sitting in a situation where I have no idea what to say, or how to start a column, I’m always reminded of the words of Ernest Hemingway: “All you have to do is write one true sentence that you know.”. So, following Louisville’s...
Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James following Louisville's loss at Notre Dame
Louisville remains winless in ACC play, falling to 0-10 in the league, and 2-19 overall in a 76-62 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals trailed by 30 points during the early moments of the second half before slowly trimming the large deficit. UofL debuted newcomer Emmanuel Okorafor...
South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville
Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith
The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
Class of 2023 JUCO Guard Koron Davis Commits to Louisville
The shooting guard from Indiana was offered by the Cardinals earlier this month, and is their third commitment in the 2023 cycle.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
247Sports
Louisville offers a pair of prospects from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut
The University of Louisville football staff has been offered a ton of prospects in the past few weeks. The new U of L staff has covered a lot of states, including Connecticut. The latest scholarship offers include a pair of targets from Chesire, Conn., Academy. U of L offered Cheshire...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (1/27)
$93 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Angsty, often-gentle rock that’ll stir the memories and heartstrings of anyone who was involved in certain online communities (IYKYK) in 2012 or so. The band Momma will open. Portal. $10 | 7-12 p.m. KY Underground presents a hip-hop showcase...
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
wdrb.com
Lexington NICU rejoicing after 'miracle baby' thriving after surviving minutes with no heart rhythm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
wdrb.com
Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
